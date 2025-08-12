Tickets on Sale for the 27th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour

The December holidays are still a few months away, but it’s the perfect time to purchase “early bird” tickets to the annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour.

A cherished tradition, the Holiday Home Walking Tour will be held on Saturday, December 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now up until September 1 for $40. After that they increase to $50. To purchase, please visit www.biia.org and click on Home Tour.

Stroll the picturesque streets of Balboa Island and delight in exclusive home tours, where every doorway opens onto unique visions of festive elegance, creativity, and island warmth.

Whether you’re inspired by the sparkle of coastal holiday style or the nostalgia of timeless decorations, each home invites you in with heartfelt hospitality.

More than just a festive day out, the Holiday Home Tour is a cornerstone fundraiser supporting the beautification projects and events that bring our community together all year long.

Make the most of your visit—enjoy a stroll down Marine Avenue, explore boutique shops, savor seasonal treats at the restaurants, and immerse yourself in the joyful spirit that makes Balboa Island truly magical during the holidays.

To be a Docent or Sponsor please visit the website at www.biia.org to sign up or call (949) 384-8580 for more information.

The event is sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association