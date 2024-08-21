Sherman Library & Gardens Presents “Creatures: Explore Your Wild Side” Sept. 6 and 7

Share this:

By day, Sherman Library & Gardens is a paradise of colorful flowers and blooming plants.

But on the evenings of September 6 and 7 from 5 to 7 p.m., the gardens will offer a glimpse into a different world when it presents “Creatures: Explore Your Wild Side!”

Get up close to birds of prey, tortoises, and creepy crawly bugs. Scorpions, tarantulas, lizards, snakes, and other nocturnal animals will all be in the gardens. Hair-raising horticulture, carnivorous botanicals, and the Toxic Tropics await! Food and drinks from Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza will be available for purchase.

“Creatures of the Night is a unique mixture of entertainment and education. Families can come and have fun while learning about the habits of nocturnal plants and animals. Educators from OC Birds of Prey, Santa Ana Zoo, Adventures in Living Science, and Sherman’s horticulture staff will all be here sharing their knowledge with our guests,” said Scott LaFleur, executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

Kids of all ages can partake in games and participate in a scavenger hunt to win a carnivorous plant to take home.

Advance ticket sales only—no tickets will be sold at the gate.

Tickets are $20 for Members, $40 for Non-Members. Children 3 and under are free. This rain or shine. This event will sell out so get tickets now.

For tickets visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.