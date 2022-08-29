Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach

Share this:

Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Order a Mai Tai ($18) during Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and receive a complimentary Billy’s signature canned Mai Tai. Complete the Mai Tai experience with custom Billy’s at the Beach Mai Tai glasses for $15 each, available for pickup in the restaurant.

You can also indulge in aloha spirits and island-style fare all week long and throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend with daily Happy Hours and late-night lounge hours Thursday through Saturday until midnight.

They also offer weekend Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they’re open on Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Billy’s at the Beach is at 2751 West Coast Hwy. in Newport Beach. Visit Billysatthebeach.net or call (949) 722-1100.