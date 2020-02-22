Celebrating National Margarita Day

Share this:

Saturday is National Margarita Day, and local restaurants have a variety of tasty concoctions just perfect for the celebratory day — or any day.

SOL Cocina Director of Beverage Colin Pflugradt offers monthly, rotating Farmers’ Market margaritas that are made with seasonal ingredients. They also have their own single-barrel tequila that is uniquely made for SOL Cocina by Casa Noble distillery.

For the month of February, SOL is offering a rose and hibiscus margarita made with Casamigos blanco tequila infused with dried hibiscus flowers and rose buds for 36 hours, and a prickly pear frozen mimosa made with prickly pear puree and sparkling wine.

My go-to margaritas at SOL are the watermelon margarita with crushed watermelon shaken with blanco tequila, fresh lime, and agave nectar, and — when the weather is warm — the frozen margarita with fresh citrus and premium blanco tequila, “frozen to velvety smoothness.”

Craving coastal views, fresh seafood and premium libations? Head over to Fly-N-Fish on the Balboa Peninsula for sunshine and seafood — and more margaritas.

Their expansive drink menu features several top-shelf sippers, including the Newport margarita made with Hornitos tequila, Patrón citronge liqueur and topped with Grand Marnier — a natural combination for cocktail purists and a true toast to Southern California style.

Meanwhile, Las Brisas in Laguna Beach also has endless views of the coast, and they have a seemingly endless list of margaritas.

For example, the pineapple express uses spicy pineapple with an El Silencio mezcal swizzle, while the Acapulco style uses Patron silver and passion fruit with a champagne float. And then there’s the coco verde with Casamigos reposado with coconut, Ancho Reyes and nutmeg.

For me, I like their basic margarita with Pueblo Viejo blanco, lime juice, and agave, and the cadillac margarita with Maestro Dobel, Grand Marnier, lime juice, and agave.

For more information, visit solcocina.com, flynfishoysterbar.com, and lasbrisaslagunabeach.com.