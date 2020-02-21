Letter to the Editor: Motorbikes on the Boardwalk

Share this:

This, to me, is just such a slam dunk. You people must not go on the boardwalk if you are even suggesting that those motor bikes are not already banned.

I thought they were just on there because winter was light. When those bikes are on the boardwalk, nobody can do anything and they’re very scary. It’s like coming across a motorcycle, especially if you’re on a bike.

Yes, you have to ban those stupid things! Just because people are stupid doesn’t mean they get to motor on the sidewalk on the beach.

Billie Hubler

Balboa Island