Central Library Celebrates 25 Years

Share this:

Newport Beach city officials announced this week that the central library is celebrating its 25-year anniversary with special events and activities now through July.

A balloon tower with a giant “25” greeting guests entering the library kicks off the celebration this week, a city announcement explains.

Visitors are invited to sign the giant anniversary cards and reminisce about the library’s beginnings. A click on the 25th Anniversary logo on the library website lets visitors look back at the history of the central library with a collection of photos and articles from the groundbreaking, grand opening, 10th anniversary celebration, and the recent expansion, the message reads.

A needs assessment study in the 1980s showed that the city would be well-served by a large, central library, in conjunction with the Balboa, Mariners, and Corona del Mar branches.

“The central library was designed as a modern and expansive building that could serve diverse audiences of the community with adult reading areas, large meeting space, children’s section and story time room, public computer areas and outdoor space,” the message explains.

A dedicated group of library supporters led the charge and the grand opening took place July 10, 1994.

The central library has expanded and developed over the years, with a recent expansion included with the civic center project in 2013.

“The 25th Anniversary year gives us the opportunity to look back at the history of the central library, acknowledge the individuals and organizations that pursued the dream, and anticipate the future of the of library services in Newport Beach,” Library Director Tim Hetherton said in the prepared statement. “We look forward to continue to serve the city with superb programs, excellent collections, technological enhancements, children’s activities, cultural arts programs, learning opportunities, and other valuable resources.”

Newport Beach Public Library will host monthly activities highlighting the 25th Anniversary from now until July.

For more information, visit newportbeachlibrary.org.