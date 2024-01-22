Chabad Center in Newport Beach Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 28

Share this:

To commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Chabad Center for Jewish Life and the Holocaust Education Center in Newport Beach is presenting “Surviving A Century–Survival and Triumph” with Dr. Jacob Eisenbach, a survivor of a Nazi death camp.

On this annual day of commemoration, the United Nations urges every member state to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

Holocaust survivor Dr. Jacob Eisenbach, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, will be speaking at a Chabad Center for Jewish Life about his extraordinary story of courage and survival at the Auschwitz death camp.

The event “Surviving A Century – Survival & Triumph” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. Holocaust Center tours are available prior to the event at 5:30 and 6:00 p.m.

The evening will begin with candle lighting and reverence for the six million innocent lives lost, among them 1.5 million children. Violinist Liam Klein will perform a rendition of music from “Schindler’s List.”

Dr. Jacob Eisenbach was born in Lodz, Poland and lost his mother before the second world war broke out. He lost his younger brother and father in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Despite all of these losses, Dr. Eisenbach would go on to say that his strength would come from remembering his parents’ words: “Never lose hope for a better tomorrow.”

Those words served him well as he and his other brother survived Auschwitz and a death march. Today at 100, he prides himself on his longevity and has completed a book about his life, which includes a chapter on living a long healthy life. The book is called “Where You Go, I Go.”

As memories of the Holocaust fade, a recent nationwide study showed that two-thirds of millennials did not know six million Jews were murdered, and nearly half could not name a single concentration camp. The importance of learning about the Holocaust provides an essential opportunity to combat rising hate and spiking antisemitism, the critical need to prevent future genocides and to inspire critical thinking, moral courage, and greater tolerance.

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life is at 2240 University Drive in Newport Beach. Tickets are $18 (free to students and educators). Visit www.JewishNewport.com for tickets and more information.