Newport Beach Restaurants Getting Ready for Orange County Restaurant Week

Newport Beach was known for its annual restaurant week, when dozens of local restaurants offered special menus for lunch and dinner to entice diners to sample their cuisine and hopefully return again and again.

Unfortunately, Newport Beach Restaurant Week (which had expanded to two weeks due to its popularity) fell victim to the pandemic and to a city council that decided to withdraw its support for local dining establishments.

Fortunately, Orange County Restaurant Week, the region’s most anticipated and celebrated culinary event, returns Sunday, March 3 through Saturday, March 9, with 29 Newport Beach restaurants participating this year.

For more than 15 years, the weeklong event has been dedicated to celebrating local restaurants, with more than 175 restaurants participating with uniquely creative menus and cocktails.

Orange County’s diverse dining options will be highlighted in a variety of Prix-Fixe Menus ranging from $15 to $25 for lunch and $25 to $45 for dinner, plus special Date Night menus and thoughtfully curated Luxe Menus from $60 to $120 for indulgent experiences.

Restaurant-goers will be able to create their own Wine Lovers Week itinerary guided by the Copper Cane portfolio of wineries, and explore The Cocktails of OC Restaurant Week featuring Licor 43 and Herradura Tequila.

This year’s event highlights inclusivity as the OC Restaurant Week website showcases varied options, including Family Friendly and Vegetarian Dining. Diners will be able to find participating restaurants and search menus by price online at http://www.OCRestaurantWeek.com.

Newport Beach restaurants participating in OC Restaurant Week:

Billy’s at the Beach – Newport Beach

Blaze Pizza – Newport Beach

Cappy’s Cafe – Newport Beach

City Cruises Anchored by Hornblower – Newport Beach

CUCINA enoteca – Newport Beach

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens- Corona Del Mar

Five Crowns – Corona Del Mar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – Newport Beach

Fly N Fish Oyster Bar and Grill – Newport Beach

Gracias Madre – Newport Beach

Great Maple – Newport Beach

Harborside Restaurant – Newport Beach

Lido Bottle Works – Newport Beach

Lighthouse Cafe – Newport Beach

Mayor’s Table at Lido House – Newport Beach

Muldoon’s Irish Pub – Newport Beach

Newport Landing – Newport Beach

Olea, Cellar. Craft. Cook. – Newport Beach

Pressed – Newport Beach

Red O Restaurant – Newport Beach

Rockin Baja Lobster – Newport Beach

Scratch Bakery Cafe – Newport Beach

SideDoor – Corona Del Mar

Starfish – Newport Beach

Taco Rosa – Newport Beach

The Bungalow Restaurant – Corona Del Mar

Woody’s Wharf – Newport Beach

Zabb Thai Cuisine – Newport Beach

ZOOD – Newport Beach

“This year, we see many new additions to our ever-growing list of participating restaurants, so I invite diners from near and far to come see what makes Orange County’s culinary scene so exciting,” remarks Pamela Waitt, Founder of OC Restaurant Week and President of OC Restaurant Association, Inc. for more than 15 years. “Our ocrestaurantweek.com website includes guides to help diners plan that perfect Date Night, partake in Wine Lover Menus, explore Cocktail Specials, indulge in Luxe Restaurant Week Menus, and so much more to experience OC Restaurant Week in a new way!”

This year’s event kicks off with an exclusive Restaurant Week Masters VIP Launch Party at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum on Saturday, March 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A limited number of VIP guests will be the first to sample delicious bites from more than 30 OC Restaurant Week participants, along with premium wines, craft beer, and cocktails and mocktails.

OC Restaurant participating restaurants, menus, cocktails and more, and info on the kickoff party, can be found online at http://www.OCRestaurantWeek.com.

Many restaurants are still refining their menus so check back often for menu updates.

The Orange County Restaurant Association works to strengthen, support and promote the Orange County restaurant landscape. With a mission to promote and market the Orange County restaurant industry as a whole, the association spotlights Orange County’s incredible talent as a premier dining destination while building the community and culinary family.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities or membership in the Orange County Restaurant Association, please visit http://www.ocrestaurantassociation.org/.