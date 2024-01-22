Newport Beach-Based CureDuchenne Welcomes New Senior Director of Community Engagement

Share this:

CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit based in Newport Beach committed to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy has announced an addition to its executive team with the hiring of Senior Director of Community Engagement, Patricia Brown, MBA, BSN, R.N.

This position plays a crucial role in CureDuchenne’s mission of improving the lives of individuals and families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, championing the needs of the community and fostering relationships with external partners, caretakers and healthcare providers.

Brown is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in healthcare and has deep experience in advocacy, community education, and patient care. Most recently she served as Associate Director of Patient Engagement North America at PTC Therapeutics, where she supported individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and their caregivers. Her work involved understanding the needs and challenges of the community and leading cross-functional collaboration to identify and implement effective solutions for addressing disparities in care.

She also brings expertise in working with patient advocacy organizations to facilitate patient access to resources such as external appeal assistance, family support, and community networking.

Prior to PTC Therapeutics, Brown served as a Senior Nurse Manager at Lash Group, where she designed and deployed pharmaceutical clinical support services for FDA- approved medications and led educational programs tailored to address emerging trends observed within the community.

“Patricia Brown joining our team reinforces our commitment to not just finding a cure, but also to enhancing the quality of life for those affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” said CureDuchenne founder and CEO Debra Miller of Newport Beach. “Patricia’s deep understanding of patient needs and challenges, coupled with her experience in fostering collaborative solutions, will be instrumental in advancing our mission. We look forward to the positive changes and new perspectives Patricia will bring to CureDuchenne.”

CureDuchenne was founded by Debra and Paul Miller in 2003 after their son was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The organization combines fundraising and venture philanthropy, identifying and investing donor dollars into promising research leading to transformative treatments for those living with Duchenne. CureDuchenne also provides resources and guidance for families affected by the fatal genetic neuromuscular disorder, which affects more than 300,000 individuals worldwide.

For more information, visit www.cureduchenne.org.