New Directions for Women Generates $225K at Circle of Life Brunch at Balboa Bay Resort

New Directions for Women held its 18th annual Circle of Life Brunch on May 7 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, raising approximately $225,000 for the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit.

The organization’s signature event, the Circle of Life Brunch was attended by over 260 guests to support the transformation of lives of women and families affected by addiction.

“Women’s facilities are at risk of disappearing because of the rising cost of care. We as a community have a necessary fight on our hands to ensure that women seeking recovery from addiction have a place to come home to themselves.” said New Directions Executive Director, Heather Black-Coyne.

The elegant morning began with a reception featuring networking and silent auction opportunities featuring selections from Ballard& Ballard Jewelry, Micky’s Jewelry Studio and Julie Ulstrap Family Fine Art Photography.

Guests then gathered in the ballroom, where Heather Schwartz, New Directions Board Member, opened the program with a brief guided meditation. Executive Director Black-Coyne welcomed attendees before guests enjoyed an elevated brunch.

New Directions for Women board member Barbara Wiggs-Nelson presented the Legacy Award to the late Fred Turner, recognized posthumously. A former New Directions for Women board member, Fred had achieved over 50 years of sobriety and remained a beacon of light for those around him with remarkable strength and grace. Daughters Elizabeth and Savanah accepted the award on behalf of the family.

Emcee and auctioneer Zack Krone then took the stage to start the live auction featuring a 14-karat morganite and diamond pendant donated by Ballard & Ballard Fine Jewelers, a Newport Beach experience with gift certificates to the Balboa Bay Resort and Fashion Island, and the grand finale: a Trip to Italy.

After a powerful presentation by a former New Directions client, a moving video was shown, followed by a fund-a-need and paddle drop.

The paddle raise began with an inspiring show of generosity as three major contributors each donated $25,000, which sponsors one month of recovery services at New Directions for Women. Momentum continued to build as a matching donor pledged to match up to five $5,000 contributions, helping drive an additional $55,000 in support of New Directions’ mission.

The final Legacy Award was then presented to Dotty Dozal by longtime supporter Devon Martin. Dotty served at Hoag Hospital for close to 30 years as a CADC Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor and continued in a variety of volunteer roles following her retirement. Dotty is known for her kindness and impact on helping individuals and families in recovery. Dotty was acknowledged with a standing ovation.

Major support was provided by Devon Martin, Katherine and Howard Bland and Ronnie Cancellieri, Cari Peets, Russel Tyner, Sydney Holland, Teresa Young, Sonja Radach, Debbie McMullen, and David Collins.

Founded in 1977, New Directions for Women provides gender-specific addiction treatment services that are family-centered promoting healthy parenting, preventing domestic violence, and assisting in family reunification. NDFW’s addiction treatment program was created in response to a shortage of affordable and accessible rehabilitation treatment services for women suffering from alcoholism, substance use disorder and other related issues.

Since its inception, NDFW has served over 7,000 women and nearly 700 children while more than 200 babies have been born to mothers completing their comprehensive on-site program.

For more information, visit www.newdirectionsforwomen.org.