Childhelp Orange County Chapter Hosts Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon at Balboa Bay Resort March 17, 2023

The Orange County chapter of Childhelp will host its annual Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on March 17, 2023. The event is sponsored by South Coast Plaza.

Event Co-Chairs Patti Edwards, Patricia Ford and Pam Pharris anticipate welcoming approximately 300 guests for an afternoon of fashion, fun and friendship as they raise funds for the prevention of childhood neglect and abuse.

The Children’s Friend Award, which is given each year to a person who has demonstrated their love, compassion and dedication to abused and neglected children, will be awarded to actor, singer and musician John Stamos and his wife Caitlin. John has been an active and devoted Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador for over 20 years and is a spokesman for the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline.

South Coast Plaza will treat guests to a high fashion runway show featuring the beautiful designs from Anine Bing ba&sh, Camilla, Lafayette 148 New York, Saks Fifth Avenue and Ted Baker.

There will be informal modeling of David Yurman Jewelry and Opportunity Prizes provided by South Coast Plaza boutiques, along with a Grand Prize drawing for a shopping spree at South Coast Plaza valued at $2,500.00

Tickets start at $225 and can be purchased online at: www.bidpal.net/childhelpocfashionshow2023. Sponsorships are also available.

It is estimated that between four and seven children die each day from abuse and neglect in the United States. For over six decades, Childhelp has worked to combat this epidemic. Benefitting Childhelp’s California programs and services, Childhelp Orange County has been strengthening families and bringing together a community to support victims of child abuse since 1970.

Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of countless children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, adoption services, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training.

For each dollar expended, 85 cents are invested into serving the children in need of these program services.

Childhelp’s 1-800-4-A-CHILD National Abuse Hotline is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse. Serving the US and Canada and staffed 24/7, the hotline offers crisis intervention, information and referrals to support resources.