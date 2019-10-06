Childhelp to Hold Gala at Pelican Hill Resort

Share this:

The Orange County Chapter of Childhelp will hold its Legends of Hollywood Childhelp Diamond Jubilee Gala on Oct. 19 at The Resort at Pelican Hill.

Event chairs Joy Estrada and Gina Van Ocker, along with honorary chair, Janet Ronnenberg, will lead the committee in transforming the main ballroom to bring legendary Hollywood back to life.

It will be an evening to remember with dinner, dancing to live music by Daring Greatly, silent and live auctions, and casino-style gambling, all to raise money toward stopping child abuse and neglect, and to support the children under Childhelp’s care.

Event Sponsors include Jacquie and Michael Casey, the Cleo A. Bluth Foundation, and Janet Ronnenberg.

For 60 years, Childhelp has been working to stop abuse and neglect in Orange County and across the country. For each dollar expended, 92 cents is invested into serving the children in need of the nonprofit’s program and services.

For more information on tickets, sponsorships, donations or underwriting, visit bidpal.net/childhelpocgala2019 or contact Linda Burns at [email protected] or (949) 463-8804.