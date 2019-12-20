Christmas Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

Compiled by Laura Wise | NB Indy

21 OCEANFRONT

Enjoy Christmas Eve with a view of pier at 21 Oceanfront. They offer a three-course menu available Dec. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. For $85 per person, you can choose starters such as poached pear winter salad or butternut squash bisque, and entrées that include prime rib, grilled salmon, and rack of lamb. There’s also a children’s menu available for $25. Visit 21Oceanfront.com or call (949) 673-2100.

BACK BAY BISTRO

Enjoy a gourmet, four-course Christmas Eve dinner at Back Bay Bistro highlighting seasonal sides, three succulent main course options and a decadent dessert. Celebrate the season in the festive waterfront atmosphere with gorgeous views of the Back Bay illuminated with holiday lights. Dinner is served on Dec. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. Cost is $85 per person. For reservations, call (949) 999-3170.

FIG & OLIVE

On Christmas Eve Fig & Olive a will offer a four-course prix fixe menu that includes soup, appetizer, entrée & dessert. A limited a la carte with F&O favorite is also available. Prix fixe is $72 per person. For reservations, visit FigandOlive.com

HORNBLOWER CRUISES

Begin your Christmas with a bang! Board a Hornblower yacht with your family and friends for a harbor cruise, a decadent buffet, live music entertainment, and sparkling views of the harbor. Dinner cruises are available both Dec. 24 and 25 starting at $97. Brunch available Dec. 25 and starts at $75 per person. Children prices also available. Call 1-800-467-6256 or visit Hornblower.com

MAYOR’S TABLE – LIDO HOUSE

Mayor’s Table is bringing the Holiday spirit with their home-cooked style Christmas Eve dinner. Menu highlights include: duck breast with toasted grain, foraged mushrooms and braised cabbage, lamb lollipops with charred broccolini, and Christmas pear shortbread with warm vanilla cream. Available both Dec. 24 and 25 from 3 to 9 p.m. Price is $65 per person. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or LidoHouseHotel.com

OAK GRILL AT FASHION ISLAND HOTEL

For reservations, call (949) 760-4920 or visit opentable.com.

Christmas Eve: Oak Grill is a great choice for Christmas Eve dining. Chef Brittany Valles prepares an innovative five-course menu showcasing her best holiday fare to be enjoyed with live entertainment in the background. $125 per adult with glass of champagne, $45 per child ages 5 to 12. Free for children 4 and under. Reservations available by calling (949) 706-5466. Dec. 24 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Chef Brittany Valles and her culinary team will create a traditional holiday-inspired Christmas buffet with a contemporary O.C.-style twist. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., stations offer all the brunch foods that families and friends crave from breakfast pastries and breads and made-to-order omelets to selections from the carving station, salads, chilled seafood and so many other festive favorites. Then, from 3 to 7 p.m., the holiday fare at the stations will be changed over to celebratory hearty dinner choices galore, including prime rib. There will also be a kids station at both buffets, as well as many desserts to please everyone’s sweet tooth. The day will offer live entertainment and a photo booth to capture happy Christmas memories. $110 per adult, $40 per child ages 5 to 12. Free for children 4 and under.

PELICAN HILL

The Resort at Pelican Hill has special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day menus in all four of their restaurants. For Pelican Hill dining reservations, email [email protected], visit pelicanhill.com, or call (855) 315-8214.

Andrea – A prix fixe Italian holiday festa comes to Andrea on Christmas Eve from 5 to 10 p.m. with a special four-course menu served in the ocean view dining room. Also available Dec. 25 from 12 to 9 p.m. $145 per adult, $205 with wine pairing.

Christmas Day Ballroom Brunch – Celebrate Christmas overlooking the Pacific Ocean with an unforgettable feast of traditional cuisine, accompanied by live entertainment. Children’s activities include Santa Claus photos, cupcake decorating and children’s entertainment programs at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reservations recommended. Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $139 per adult and $68 per child under age 12.

Pelican Grill – Pelican Grill presents a California four-course prix fixe Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., and live entertainers perform in the Pelican Grill Bar. $130 per adult, $190 per adult with wine pairing and $60 per child.

WATERLINE – BALBOA BAY RESORT

Join Waterline Newport Beach for an elegant holiday dining experience for Christmas Eve Dinner. Delight in a four-course menu carefully crafted by Executive Chef Octavio Sabado, choice of indoor or outdoor seating, and stunning views of Balboa Bay. Available Dec. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. $95 adults and $46 children ages 4–12. Reservations required, call (949) 645-5000 or visit BalboaBayResort.com

*All Christmas dining pricing excludes tax and gratuity.