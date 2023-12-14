Christmas for a Cause Raises $22K in Newport Beach

Share this:

Kelly Roberts, a long-time supporter of domestic violence organizations in Orange County, hosted a holiday fundraising event at her Newport Beach home on December 7 dubbed “Christmas for a Cause” benefiting Human Options and OC Rescue Mission.

The event raised $22,500. All financial donations go to Human Options, a leading nonprofit devoted to ending the cycle of domestic violence in Orange County, which will enable the organization to continue supporting survivors of abuse with stable housing.

The Roberts family will continue to raise funds all month long with the goal of raising a total of $60,000. Any financial donations will go towards the housing of domestic violence victims through Human Options and toy donations will go to homeless children in Orange County.

The mission of Human Options is to ignite social change by educating Orange County to recognize relationship violence as an issue that threatens everyone, advocating for those affected by abuse, extending a safe place for victims, and empowering survivors on their journey of healing. Now

in its 40th year, Human Options provides a full continuum of services to stop the violence, such as a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter and transitional living programs, education, awareness and prevention presentations and training in the community, and low-/no-cost services, including counseling, legal advocacy, children’s therapies and empowerment classes offered in six locations throughout the county. For further information about Human Options, call (949) 737-5242 or visit www.humanoptions.org.