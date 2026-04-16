Celebrate the Poetry of Spring at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar

Can plants and flowers tell a story? They can if they are at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar.

This spring, Roger’s Gardens is launching an immersive, sensory experience where nature, beauty, and storytelling come to life.

Dubbed “The Poetry of Spring,” this experience professes to be a living, breathing expression of the season—a time to slow down and reconnect with nature.

Throughout the Roger’s Gardens grounds, you’ll find lush florals, layered greenery and artful displays, thoughtfully composed to inspire creativity.

In addition to the foliage and displays, Roger’s Gardens offers workshops and celebrations of the season.

Bird & Butterfly Gardening: From April 17 through 23, learn how gardens play a vital role in supporting essential pollinators, butterflies, hummingbirds, and wildlife through the plants we choose and how we care for our spaces. Learn about the best varieties to attract birds and butterflies, including native milkweed that helps sustain monarch

populations. Participate in a free milkweed exchange by bringing in harmful tropical milkweed and receiving a native narrow-leaf milkweed in return—no purchase necessary. Discover pollinator-friendly plants that create a thriving, wildlife-supporting garden, and round up your purchase to benefit the Xerces Society in their mission to protect Monarch butterflies and our pollinator friends.

Peppermania: From April 24 through May 3, shop over 100 pepper varieties at this fun and exciting pepper plant sale. Connect with edible gardening experts to learn about the best peppers, tips for successful growth, range of heat levels and culinary uses, including the best salsa pepper, Asian dishes, chili rellenos, grilling, stuffing, and more. Discover secret techniques for growing the best plants and harvesting a bountiful crop, whether in the ground or in containers, and have your questions answered for the best pepper growing season yet.

Rose Festival & Mother’s Day Celebration: From May 1 through May 10, immerse yourself in the aroma of roses known to be the most beautiful and fragrant. Shop one of Southern California’s largest selection of roses. Discover over 350 rose varieties, including new and exclusive selections and the rose of the year, Loves Me, Loves Me Not, a breathtaking deep pink Hybrid Tea with enormous, petal-filled blooms and an intoxicating fragrance of gardenia, lilac, and pineapple. Stroll through thousands of roses in full bloom and take home fresh-cut bouquets straight from the garden. Connect with our rose experts to learn the secrets to planting and caring for roses, including tips on pest and disease control, proper pruning, and choosing the right varieties for your space. Enter to win fun rose contests and prizes, and save with special discounts on soils and fertilizers to help your roses thrive.

Roger’s Gardens is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit www.rogersgardens.com.