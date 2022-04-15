City Council Candidates for District 4 Receive Endorsements

Share this:

The two Newport Beach City Council candidates for District 4 – Robyn Grant and Lee Lowrey – have received endorsements from a variety of organizations and individuals.

Robyn Grant

In a press release from Robyn Grant, she announced that has received the endorsement of the Newport Beach Police Association.

In the press release, Mark Fasano, President of the Newport Beach Police Association, said, “Robyn Grant has already committed over a decade of work supporting the Newport Beach Police Department. Robyn represents the best in citizen leadership to support our officers and keep Newport Beach safe and thriving.”

“I’m honored to receive this important support from the Newport Beach Police Association,” said Grant. It acknowledges my past commitment to our first responders and confidence in my platform to make public safety a number one priority in our city”.

The Police Association endorsement comes on the heels of the endorsement of Grant’s campaign by Crime Survivors PAC. “Robyn Grant will stand with crime victims. Crime victims support Robyn because she shares our priorities to make this a safer, crime free state,” said Patricia Wenskunas, Chair of Crime Survivors PAC, in the press release.

Grant has also received endorsements from elected officials including State Assembly Member Hon. Marilyn C. Brewer, ret., State Senator John Moorlach and State Assemblyman Steven Choi, as well as former Newport Beach Mayors including Evelyn Hart, Clarence Turner, Tom Edwards, John Noyes, Tod Ridgeway, Don Webb, Keith Curry, Michael Henn, Rush Hill, Diane Dixon and Brad Avery.

Lee Lowrey

Information sent from Lee Lowrey shows he has endorsements from Mayor Kevin Muldoon, Mayor Pro Tem Noah Blom, Newport Beach City Councilman (and former mayor) Duffy Duffield, and Newport Beach Councilman (and former Mayor) Will O’Neill.

He is also supported by Newport Beach’s United States Congresswoman Michelle Steel and former Assembly Minority Leader and OC Republican Party Chairman Scott Baugh, as well as Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

According to information from Lowrey, Barnes stated that “I am endorsing Lee Lowrey because I know that he will make the public safety of Newport Beach residents his number one priority.”

Lowrey stated: “It has been humbling to receive the endorsement and support of so many leaders in our community as we began our campaign. I look forward to asking Newport Beach voters to place their faith in our shared vision of high public safety, increasing quality of life, decreasing homelessness, modernizing our Harbor, and ensuring that Newport Beach retain its essential character.”