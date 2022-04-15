OC Community Foundation Raises $317K During Giving Day

Share this:

On March 24, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted The Future is Working, a collaborative online Giving Day to support 15 nonprofits that offer programs and services to remove barriers to employment, create pathways to success for vulnerable communities, and build a flexible and resilient workforce.

OCCF announced 623 donors raised $317,277 for the participating nonprofits to support their mission and goals.

The participating nonprofits included Bracken’s Kitchen Inc.; Chrysalis; CIELO; Community Action Partnership of Orange County; Hart Community Homes, Inc.; High School Inc. Academies Foundation; H.I.R.E. OC; Hope Builders; i-5 Freedom Network; JVS SoCal; Kherut; Orange County Academy of Sciences and Arts; Step Forward Academy; Vital Link Education-Business Consortium; and Youth Employment Service of the Harbor Area, Inc. (YES)– all leaders in workforce development.

“We’re proud to support and empower local nonprofits during the Future is Working Giving Day to create pathways of opportunity for our most vulnerable residents, and delighted by the generosity of the Orange County community to invest in a thriving Orange County for all,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation.

The Future is Working campaign remains part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates 10 cause-specific giving days around community issues.

The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from workforce development and homelessness to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to gain momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $15 million for Orange County nonprofits.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit oc-cf.org/givingdays.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, placing the organization in the top two percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations.