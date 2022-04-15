Easter Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

Easter is this Sunday, April 17, but it’s not too late to make reservations at a local restaurant. Here are a few favorite spots to enjoy Easter Brunch in Newport Beach.

Bayside Restaurant

Bayside has two options for Easter dining. The first is a three-course Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch for $69 per adult. First course options include a Soup of the Day, Caesar salad, compressed hickory smoked Scottish salmon salad, garden lettuce salad or roasted beets and goat cheese.

There are eight main courses options, ranging from Bayside Benedict and Shrimp and Grits to Grilled Lamb Chops and Blackened swordfish. Dessert options are chocolate three-layer mousse or New York style cheesecake. A children’s menu is also available.

Second option is a three-course Bayside Easter Supper for $55 per person. There are choices of three starters, five entrees and two desserts. The regular dinner menu is also available. Visit www.baysiderestaurant.com.

Billy’s at the Beach

Billy’s at the Beach will be offering brunch specials for Easter Sunday. The brunch will feature the full Billy’s at the Beach Brunch, Lunch and Dinner menus in addition to exclusive Easter items (see below). Pair the specials with Billy’s signature cocktails like the World Famous Mai Tai and Bloody Mary and enjoy the breathtaking waterfront views with friends and family.

The Seafood Tower is $60 and includes Jumbo Poached Shrimp, Fanny Bay Oysters on the half shell, and Jonah Crab Claws. The Hawaiian French Toas is $18 and includes Thick Sliced Hawaiian Bread, Strawberries and Coconut Meringue. Crab Benedict is $24 and features Two Gently Poached Eggs over Billy’s Crab Cakes and Traditional English Muffin, topped with Lemon-Hollandaise. Honey Glazed Ham is $36 and comes with Scalloped Potatoes with Tri-Peppers and Asiago Cheese and Green Bean Almondine. Visit https://billysatthebeach.net.

The Bungalow

Looking for an affordable, family-friendly place to dine this Easter? Head to The Bungalow in Corona del Mar! For just $35, you can enjoy a decadent two-course brunch with choice of six appetizers including Lobster Bisque or Bungalow Prawns, and choice of seven entrees including Eggs Benedict and Grilled Salmon. Add an extra $9 for either New York Strip or Roasted Prime Rib. Add $5 for dessert. Kids 12 and under get their own menu for $16 with goodies such as Crème Brûleé French Toast, Scrambled Eggs or Spaghetti. Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

The Mayor’s Table at Lido House

The Mayor’s Table has a specially-curated, prix-fixe family-style Easter brunch for $58 per adult. Menu highlights include an amuse bouche of mini king crab cupcakes with caviar. A trio of appetizers are served family-style. There are four choices of entrees including spice roasted lamb with rhubarb compote and nasturtium sauce, and four choices of dessert. Guests can choose from a selection of Rosés from the most prominent wine regions around the world. Children can enjoy a surprise from the Easter Bunny, as well as games out on the property’s sprawling lawn. Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit https://www.lidohousehotel.com/mayors-table-pacific-pub.html.

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

Dine on the water this Easter at Tavern House Kitchen + Bar and feast on all of your favorites. Start with a Tavern Mary or mimosa and continue with Coconut Crusted Shrimp, Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Malted Waffles, Avocado Toast Bennie, and more. Tavern House will feature its original brunch and dinner menus this Easter, as well as some Easter specials. Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.

The Winery Newport

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar, overlooking Newport Harbor, will be hosting a very special Spring-inspired, three -course prix-fixe brunch for $59 per person served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Select from six starters including lobster bisque, smoked salmon and shrimp cocktail, then choose one of seven entrees including eggs benedict, king salmon and short rib hash. Guests are able to enhance their Easter Brunch with a seafood tower or partake in endless mimosas! The Winery will be offering its full menu for Easter Dinner for those who want to celebrate Easter later in the Day. Visit https://www.thewinerynewport.com.