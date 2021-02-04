City Hall Reopens for In-Person Services, Outdoor Recreation Resumes

Share this:

With the state stay-at-home order lifted and COVID-19 cases decreasing, Newport Beach City Hall will resume some services to the public on Monday, Feb. 8, with social distancing measures in place, including mandatory face coverings. Many outdoor recreation programs will start to resume next week.

Since January 11, applications for planning, building, public works or fire permits and plan checks have been handled through designated drop boxes outside City Hall. Beginning Monday, those services will be provided indoors.

The Cashier’s Office will also reopen for in-person transactions.

“Ski Week” camps will begin February 15, followed by a full array of outdoor classes, for all ages, resuming the week of February 22. For updates on recreation programs and classes, please visit the Recreation and Senior Services website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/classes.

The public is still encouraged to utilize phone, email and web services whenever possible to limit exposure to COVID-19. Most bill payments and other cashier services can be handled online.

City Council and commission meetings will continue to be streamed live at newportbeachca.gov and NBTV government access cable channels. The public can comment live by phone and/or by email on specific agenda items.

City Hall is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.