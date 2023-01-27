City of Newport Beach Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancies on Commissions and Committees

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications to fill the following upcoming unscheduled vacancies:

City Arts Commission (one seat) – term expires June 30, 2025. Meetings are at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, at 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach.

Finance Committee (one seat) – term expires June 30, 2023. Meet as required, on weeknights or weekdays (M-Th), at a time convenient for the Committee at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach.

General Plan Advisory Committee (one seat) – term is for the duration of the General Plan update process. Meetings are as necessary on weeknights or weekdays (M-Th), at a time convenient for the Committee at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach.

All applicants must be qualified electors of the City, none of whom shall hold any paid office or employment in City government (Section 702 of the City Charter).

The application and information about the Boards, Commissions, and Committees can be found at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/vacancy or picked up from the City Clerk’s Office at 100 Civic Center Drive, Bay E, 2nd Floor..

The deadline for filing applications is noon on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, or until filled. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (949) 644-3005.