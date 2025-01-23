City of Newport Beach Notice of Funding Availability

Share this:

Applications are now being accepted for the Community Development Block Grant for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

The Federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, provides Community Development Block Grant funds to the City of Newport Beach for projects that promote the development of viable urban communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments, and expanded economic opportunities, particularly for low- and moderate-income persons.

The City anticipates receiving an allocation of approximately $375,000 and may use up to 15 percent of the allocation to provide public services.

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications from non-profit organizations requesting funds to provide public services to low- and moderate-income residents.

Prioritization will be given to organizations that demonstrate the capacity to implement the program in accordance with the requirements established by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and whose services will help revitalize neighborhoods, promote economic development, and improve community facilities and services in Newport Beach.

Additional information about the City’s prior years’ strategic plans and performance reports are available for viewing online at: http://www.newportbeachca.gov/CDBGreports.

Applications must demonstrate that the service to be provided will principally benefit persons of low- and moderate-income (households earning less than 80 percent of Orange County’s median income).

Examples of eligible services include housing and/or support programs for victims of domestic violence, abused children/youth, the disabled, seniors, or the homeless. Additionally, services addressing unemployment, inadequate healthcare, crime prevention, or substance abuse rehabilitation are eligible. Again, all programs must benefit persons of low-and moderate-incomes.

Applications will also be accepted from organizations seeking to provide fair housing and landlord-tenant services in accordance with HUD requirements.

All interested applicants must complete and submit an application, available at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/CDBGapplication.

Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the City of Newport Beach, Community Development Department located at 100 Civic Center Drive.

Questions regarding this NOFA should be directed to Priscila Dávila, CDBG Consultant at (562) 673-3388.