Napa in Newport Returns to Pendry in Fashion Island March 1 to Benefit CureDuchenne

One of the most anticipated and noteworthy wine events of the year, Napa in Newport, returns to the Pendry in Fashion Island on March 1, and it promises to be another stellar evening of superb wines and culinary creations.

As the name suggests, Napa in Newport brings acclaimed Napa Valley vintners together under one roof to serve their finest vintages to benefit CureDuchenne, a leading nonprofit organization whose mission is to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The event features a Grand Tasting with more than two dozen wineries, dinner tables hosted by vintners, and a dining experience created by Michelin-starred chef and author Philip Tessier of PRESS Restaurant in Napa Valley.

This year’s Vintner Chair is Morlet Family Vineyards, a family-owned winery with the most 100-point wines across multiple varietals.

Table sponsorship and individual tickets are available now. Visit www.napainnewport.org.

About Chef Tessier and Morlet Family Vineyards

Michelin-starred chef and author Philip Tessier, a pioneer in the culinary world, led PRESS Restaurant in St. Helena to earn multiple Michelin stars and is a Bocuse d’Or award winner. His impressive journey includes training at Le Bernardin, leading kitchens at Per Se and The French Laundry, and writing “Chasing Bocuse” about his experiences. Chef Tessier’s passion for Napa Valley’s ingredients and community shines through in every dish he creates.

In St. Helena, the heart of the Napa Valley, Luc and Jodie Morlet handcraft vins de terroir and unique cuvées from the surrounding Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast. Meticulously farmed vineyards and low-intervention winemaking techniques produce powerful yet refined wines displaying personality, complexity and graceful aging capability. By taking Old World principles and adapting them to California, the Morlet style results in wines which are harmonious in their intensity, richness and refinement.

Napa in Newport 2025 Vintners

Morlet Family Vineyards

Alpha Omega

Aperture

Arrow & Branch

As One Cru

Bure Family Wines

Cardinale

Cathiard Vineyard

Chappellet

Cornell Vineyards

Dana Estates

Darioush

Fe Wines

Hundred Acre

Keplinger

Lerner Project

Opus One

Pahlmeyer

Peter Michael

Roy Estates

Rudd Estate

Shafer Vineyards

Simon Family Estate

Sire Estate Wines

ZD Wines