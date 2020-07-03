City of Newport Beach Q&A on Fourth of July Weekend Closures

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach has released a Q&A about Fourth of July weekend beach and street closures, and available activities.

Q: Will City beaches be open? What about the boardwalk and piers?

A: No. Ocean and bay beaches in the City of Newport Beach will be closed July 4 and July 5. The Oceanfront boardwalk on the Balboa Peninsula and Newport Pier will also be closed. These closures will be effective as of July 3 at 10 p.m. The beaches will reopen at 6 a.m. on July 6. Balboa Pier will remain open for the holiday weekend. In addition, the State of California has closed Crystal Cove State Beach from July 3-5.

Q: Is active use of the beach allowed? Can I go in the ocean?

A: No, the beaches will be closed to all uses.

Q: What changed?

A: On Wednesday, the Newport Beach City Council approved a July 4 beach closure after two seasonal lifeguards employed by the City tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 20 placed in quarantine. This followed L.A. County’s decision to close beaches over the July 4 weekend, which is traditionally the busiest summer weekend for beach goers throughout Southern California. Newport Beach added the July 5 beach closure to maintain alignment with other local city and county beach closures. Neighboring coastal Orange County cities – including Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach – and the County of Orange have also closed their beaches for the holiday weekend.

Q: Will beach parking lots be open?

A: The majority of beach-serving parking lots will be closed on July 4 and July 5. The City will leave some spaces in the large lots and several small lots available for use by area residents and employees and patrons of businesses. Public parking lots that will be closed include those along Seashore Drive, the Marina Park lot, the A& B Street lots, the Corona del Mar Main Beach lot, and most of the Oceanfront/Newport Pier lot and the Balboa Pier lot. The State of California closed the Crystal Cove State Beach parking lot from July 3-5.

Q: Will Newport Beach have professional fireworks? What about the traditional bike parades?

A: The State of California has not changed the restriction on large gatherings. Therefore, the City is unable to offer our traditional Fourth of July events or to issue special event permits for privately sponsored activities that would draw crowds. Unfortunately, this means that there will not be any professional fireworks displays in Newport Beach this year. Please be aware that all other fireworks, including those called “safe & sane,” are prohibited in Newport Beach.

Q: What will the City do to help keep July 4 a holiday that everyone can enjoy?

A: The Newport Beach Police Department puts a great deal of time and effort into its July 4 public safety plan and assigns resources to key locations throughout the city. To aid in the response, the NBPD will once again receive assistance from other local police agencies. The enhanced staffing will enable police officers to maintain a strong presence in the City’s coastal areas and monitor the beaches, maintain traffic flow in West Newport, and proactively enforce the City’s ban on illegal fireworks. The NBPD will have a strong presence in the Safety Enhancement Zone and will enforce the City’s loud & unruly gatherings ordinance and all traffic and municipal code violations citywide. Residents and visitors should also be aware that the City will enforce all parking rules and restrictions. Please do not park illegally as you will risk a parking citation or having your vehicle towed.

Q: Will the main streets on the Balboa Peninsula be closed this year?

A: No. For a number of years now, Balboa Blvd. and Newport Blvd. have remained open.

Q: What streets will be closed?

A: From 10:30 a.m. on July 4 to approximately 3 a.m. on July 5:

Southbound Orange St. at West Coast Highway

Via Oporto from Via Lido to 32nd St.

Via Malaga from Via Oporto to Via Lido

The Newport Beach Police Department will monitor traffic conditions and may facilitate additional street closures if necessary. Back Bay Drive and San Joaquin Hills will remain open.

Q: What holiday activities will take place?

A: Because it allows for physical distancing, the only permitted event in Newport Beach on the holiday weekend will be the American Legion “Old Glory” boat parade in the Newport Harbor from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on July 4. Residents will also be treated to a flyover by the Condor Squadron’s AT-6 WWII aircraft at 5:35 p.m. on July 4.

Q: What about shopping and dining out?

A: The State of California and the County of Orange announced new restrictions earlier this week in response to increasing rates of community transmission of COVID-19. They include:

Bars are closed (No indoor or outdoor service permitted).

No indoor dining at restaurants is permitted. Restaurants with outdoor space can provide sit-down service to patrons.

No indoor service at wineries and tasting rooms is permitted.

Indoor service at family entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms is also not permitted.

The Governor expects these restrictions to be in place for at least three weeks.