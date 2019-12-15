City Participates in Operation Christmas, Donations Accepted

Share this:

The city of Newport Beach is supporting Operation Christmas For Our Troops & Their Families this year to make the holidays brighter for military personnel and their families, officials wrote in a Nov. 20 announcement.

Interested community members may drop off new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment, new or used DVDs, and gift cards at the following locations: Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr., departments: Revenue (1A), Community Development (1C), City Clerk’s Office (2E); OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.; Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd.; Marina Park Community & Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.; Police Department, 870 Santa Barbara Dr.; Balboa Peninsula Fire Station #1, 110 E. Balboa Blvd.; Lido Fire Station #2, 475 32nd St.; Fashion Island Fire Station #3, 868 Santa Barbara Dr.; Balboa Island Fire Station #4, 124 Marine Ave.; Corona del Mar Fire Station #5, 410 Marigold Ave.; Mariners Fire Station #6, 1348 Irvine Ave.; Santa Ana Heights Fire Station #7, 20401 Acacia St.; Newport Coast Fire Station #8, 6502 Ridge Park Rd.; Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.; Balboa Library, 100 E. Balboa Blvd.; Crean Mariners Library, 1300 Irvine Ave.; and Corona del Mar Library, 410 Marigold Ave.

Donations will be accepted now through 12 p.m. on Dec. 23. Military personnel pick up donations on the same afternoon.

Operation Christmas, a program organized by Yellow Ribbon America, has supported members of the armed services and their families during the holidays for 15 years.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (949) 644-3005, or visit yellowribbonamerica.org