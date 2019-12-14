CdM Sea Kings Head to State Championship

Jim Collins
Corona del Mar High School varsity wide receiver Simon Hall runs the ball in for a touchdown in the Sea Kings’ win against Oceanside on Dec. 7. Hall made two catches during the game for a total of 49 receiving yards and one touchdown.
— Photo by Jim Collins

With yet another victory under their belts, players on Corona del Mar High School’s varsity football team continued their undefeated streak last weekend and are now headed to the state championship game.

As the division champs, the Sea Kings will face Junipero Serra High School from San Mateo in the CIF State Division 1-A championship game Saturday at Cerritos College.

At the regional championship on Dec. 7, with no points on the board until the second half and a deciding goal line play, CdM pushed forward with a tough 14-7 win against Oceanside to take the title.

As their record stands at 15-0, they are ranked 13th nationally, and third in the state in their division, according to MaxPreps.

Corona del Mar High School varsity tight end Mark Redman during the Sea Kings’ win against Oceanside on Dec. 7.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Corona del Mar High School varsity wide receiver John Humphreys during the Sea Kings’ win against Oceanside on Dec. 7.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Sea King Thomas Bouda makes a tackle during the Dec. 7 game against Oceanside.
— Photo by Jim Collins
A play near the end of the game against Oceanside, stopped at the line, which led to a win for the Sea Kings.
— Photo by Jim Collins
CdM football coach Dan O’Shea gives the Sea Kings a pep talk during the Dec. 7 game against Oceanside.
— Photo by Jim Collins
