CdM Sea Kings Head to State Championship

With yet another victory under their belts, players on Corona del Mar High School’s varsity football team continued their undefeated streak last weekend and are now headed to the state championship game.

As the division champs, the Sea Kings will face Junipero Serra High School from San Mateo in the CIF State Division 1-A championship game Saturday at Cerritos College.

At the regional championship on Dec. 7, with no points on the board until the second half and a deciding goal line play, CdM pushed forward with a tough 14-7 win against Oceanside to take the title.

As their record stands at 15-0, they are ranked 13th nationally, and third in the state in their division, according to MaxPreps.