City Says Continued Vigilance Needed in COVID-19 Fight

Share this:

As the weather improves, the City of Newport Beach expects more people to be outside getting exercise and fresh air. Authorities are asking the public to please stay in your own neighborhood to avoid overcrowding in other neighborhoods, and to continue to practice safe and responsible social distancing when outdoors.

According to information received from the city of Newport Beach, our efforts to manage social distancing and avoid unnecessary trips are paying off, but must continue for a while longer.

According to authorities, we are successfully “flattening the curve” and helping our communities stay healthy. The weeks ahead will still be difficult, but we must continue to be responsible and save lives.

Visit NewportBeachCA.gov for more information.