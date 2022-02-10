Coast Highway Closed Between Newport Beach and Laguna Beach Due to Fire

Share this:

This morning, shortly after 4 a.m., a vegetation fire was reported in the Emerald Bay and Morro Canyon Trail Area of Laguna Beach. The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) is running the incident with multiple units on scene, including five Newport Beach fire engines. Additional strike teams from other counties and agencies have been called in to assist.

NE63, NE64, NE65, NE68 and NB6 were part of an initial response and were directed to protect the Irvine Cove area. Newport crews were aiding in immediate evacuations and are still working on structure defense.

As of 8:30 a.m., Newport Beach is not in a path of direct threat. However, if winds sustain and shift slightly things could change. At this time, the fire is two ridgelines away from Newport Coast. The Emerald Fire is currently the only major fire in California, so we are resource rich with water dropping helicopters and crews, according to OCFA Fire Chief Fennessy.

NBFD firefighters scouted the fire from Ridge Park and observed the fire moving toward the ocean rather than north toward Newport Beach, though conditions can change quickly. We urge residents to stay vigilant and up-to-date by visiting ocfa.org.