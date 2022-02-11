Valentine’s Weekend Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

Valentine’s Day is traditionally a day for flowers, chocolate and decadent dining. We can’t help with the first two, but the NB Indy has you covered for Valentine’s Day dining. Since Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year, many restaurants are offering Valentine’s dining specials all weekend, but others are saving their special menus for February 14.

Here’s a roundup of what some restaurants in Newport Beach – and Laguna Beach – have in store for Valentine’s dining.

Balboa Bay Resort

On Monday, February 14, Balboa Bay Resort is hosting A Night in Paris Valentine’s Day Dinner Show. At $330 per ticket, stroll through the picturesque city streets of Paris as you sip champagne and indulge in a decadent French inspired buffet while enjoying a romantic musical performance by Scott Keo, a Michael Buble tribute artist, and his four-piece band. Balboa Bay Club members receive 20 percent off; hotel guests receive 15 percent off.

Reception starts at 5:30. The decadent buffet menu is served 6 to 7 p.m. and includes lobster risotto, caviar, prime rib, crab, scallops, crepes and more French-inspired treasures. Music and dancing starts at 7 p.m. Table for two are available as well as shared tables.

Visit www.BalboaBayResort for reservations and more information.

Bayside Restaurant

Treat your honey to the best Newport Beach has to offer at Bayside Restaurant this Valentine’s Day. With an outstanding three-course prix-fixe menu on tap, Bayside will wow your sweetheart or galentine with menu items like lobster bisque, freshly shucked oysters, filet mignon and mushroom crusted seabass, and more. Bayside offers a romantic ambiance whether on the outdoor patio harborside, or the open-air terrace, or inside the intimate dining room. Live music will fill the air from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Dinner is served 4:30 to 10 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. Visit www.BaysideRestaurant.com.

Billy’s at the Beach

Celebrate love aloha style at Billy’s at the Beach from Friday, February 11 through Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14. Treat that special someone to an unforgettable waterfront dining experience with island-inspired cocktails and Valentine’s Day specials courtesy of Executive Chef Robert Luna. Billy’s will be open for the holiday on Monday, February 14 and offer Chef Robert’s mouthwatering prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Start the evening with one of Billy’s most loved appetizers, the Pupu Platter or Seafood Tower. Indulge in a choice of entrée including the 32 oz. Tomahawk Steak, Grilled Kauai Saltwater Prawns, and Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut. End on a sweet note with Billy’s Chocolate Decadence Heart made with chocolate sponge cake, chocolate mousse and ganache. $160 per couple. Add a pair of Billy’s famous Mai Thais for $25.

Friday through Sunday, Billy’s will offer the regular menu along with Valentine’s Day specials. Visit www.Billysatthebeach.net or call (949) 722-1100.

The Bungalow

Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu prepared with love by Executive Chef Alfonso Pineda and available February 14 from 4 to 9 p.m.

The menu is available in three different price points. All entrees come with a choice of starters and desserts.

Tier One entrée options are $85 and include Bone-in Short Ribs, California Chicken Breast, Blackened Wild King Salmon, and Pasta Primivera.

Tier 2 entrée options are $95 and feature a choice of Prime Filet Mignon, Prime New York Strip, or Miso Marinated Chilean Sea Bass.

Tier 3 entrée options are $105 and include either Prime Bone-in Rib Eye or Northern Australian Lobster Tail.

Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach

Driftwood Kitchen Executive Chef Rainer Schwarz is offering Valentine’s dinner specials alongside his menu of fresh seafood, hand-shucked oysters and steaks, on Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14. Among the dishes is a Black Truffle & Ricotta Cheese Gnocchi with wild mushrooms, leeks and parmesan crisps; Double R Ranch Petite Filet & Grilled Thai Shrimp with celery root pure, haricot verts, charred endive, and huckleberry demi glaze; and a Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake for Two, with ganache, chocolate sauce, fresh raspberries, and whipped cream. A selection of Bubbles will be offered by the glass and bottle. Reservations recommended for Valentine’s Weekend. For reservations at Driftwood Kitchen, call (949) 715-7700 or visit https://www.driftwoodkitchen.com.

Fable & Spirit | Lido Marina Village

This Valentine’s weekend, Fable & Spirit will be offering its award-winning menu, as well as two incredible specials, from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14. Executive Chef David Shofner is presenting 12-Hour Kurobuta Porchetta with parmesan polenta, calabrian chili, chimichurri, roasted romanesco, and smoked braising jus; and Seared Diver Scallops with sunchoke puree, roasted hedgehog mushrooms, asparagus tips, and truffle veal glace. Complete your meal with wine recommendations from Sommelier Ali Coyle and unique cocktails by Director of Spirits Drew Coyle. Although the restaurant is usually dark on Mondays, Fable & Spirit will be open for Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14. For more information and reservations, visit http://www.fableandspirit.com.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Cozy up with that special someone and dine al fresco this Valentine’s Day in the romantic garden setting of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens. Experience sustainably sourced Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner specials highlighting Southern California’s freshest flavors of the moment courtesy of Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead. Toast to your loved one with a specialty cocktail crafted by Chef de Swigs, Anthony Laborin, and add a Roger’s Gardens floral arrangement to your meal for $35. Floral orders must be placed two days prior to reservation. Call to reserve. The Valentine’s Day specials are available for dine-in Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations: (949) 640.1415 or visit www.farmhouserg.com.

Fig & Olive Fashion Island

In celebration of love, Chef Allegretti has created a special prix fixe menu with optional wine pairing available starting Friday, February 11 for $95 per person, $35 for wine pairings. In addition, an a la carte menu with your favorite F&O signature dishes will be available as well as Valentine’s Day specials on Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Prix Fixe menu features such items as red shrimp tartare, oyster a la crème and black pearls caviar, roasted filet mignon, sea scallops a la plancha, and potato gnocchi with porcini and black truffle sauce. Visit https://www.figandolive.com/location/fig-and-olive-newport-beach/ for more information.

Gracias Madre Newport

Gracias Madre invites guests to love Mother Earth this Valentine’s Day on their beautiful patio with upscale Mexican-inspired dishes specially made for the intimate occasion. Guests can swoon over Executive Chef Justin Haefler’s entirely plant-based, five-course meal offered a-la-carte. Items include flavor-forward dishes such as the ‘Sweet Elote’ Soup ($8), ‘Corazon’ Heart Shaped Empanada ($15), and ‘Spice of Love’ Chile Relleno ($23). Pair your meal with an extensive craft cocktail menu, including a special ‘El Amando Martini’ made with Mezcal, Cinnamon, Elderflower, Lime, Orange, Cashew Crema, Aquafaba, Watermelon, and Spicy Salt. https://www.graciasmadre.co/.

Mario’s Butcher Shop

This Valentine’s Weekend, Mario Llamas, whose namesake Mario’s Butcher Shop has become a local favorite, is offering house-made charcuterie boards for two, created from the finest in-house cured meats. Make your Valentine’s dinner special with a Porterhouse for Two, which comes with bone marrow butter and salt from Colima, as well as vegetable and potato side dishes. Mario’s selection of high-end cuts, wood-grilled and smoked meats will impress your Valentine! To learn more and place orders, call (949) 316-4318 or visit https://www.mariosbutchershopdeli.com.

The Mayor’s Table at Lido House

Cozy up with your significant other this Valentine’s Day weekend at The Mayor’s Table with a three-course prix-fixe menu at $160 per couple or $290 per couple with a bottle of Roederer Rosé champagne. Menu includes choice of appetizer including foie-gras torchon and Wagyu steak tartare, entrees such as roasted ocean trout, braised lamb or filet of beef, and sweet treats. https://www.lidohousehotel.com/mayors-table-pacific-pub.html.

Montage Laguna Beach

The Montage has three options for Valentine’s weekend.

On Saturday, February 12, enjoy a four-course shared tasting experience, served family-style, with optional wine pairing. This event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a Champagne reception, followed by dinner seating at 7 p.m. $250 per guest, $95 additional for wine pairing.

On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 13, enjoy Afternoon Tea in the Lobby Lounge. Enjoy a classic tradition, perfect for a Galentine’s celebration, set in the elegant comfort of Lobby Lounge. Menu includes champagne, assorted teas and accompaniments, savory tea sandwiches, house-made scones, pastries, and cakes, and Montage Laguna Beach’s signature orange-drenched almond torte. Available noon to 3 p.m. $95 per guest, $55 per child.

On Monday, Feb. 14, indulge the one you love this Valentine’s Day at The Loft. Enjoy a romantic four-course meal with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop, accompanied by live entertainment. Four-Course Tasting Menu is served 5 to 10 p.m. and is $155 per guest, $55 additional for wine pairing.

Visit https://www.montagehotels.com/lagunabeach/.

Newport Dunes Valentine’s Day on the Bay

Enjoy 30 Percent Off Overnight Stays Sunday, Feb 13 & Monday, Feb 14. Get outside in the picturesque setting of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort with that special someone this Valentine’s Day weekend. Celebrate Valentine’s Day on the Bay with 30 percent off overnight stays in Newport Dunes’ cozy beach cottages or RV camping sites on Sunday, February 13 and Monday, February 14, 2022.

Wake up to serene ocean views just steps from the sand in the heart of Newport Beach for a romantic glamping getaway. Experience luxurious amenities including the heated pool and spas with private cabanas available for rent. Enjoy beach cruisers or e-bikes available for rent from the onsite market to explore miles of nearby trails, and have a firepit with firewood delivered to your campsite to toast marshmallows under the stars.

To enjoy 30 percent off overnight stays on Sunday, February 13 and Monday, February 14, call the reservations line at (949) 729-3863 and mention promo code BeMine2022 when booking your stay. The promotion only applies to new bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. Visit www.NewportDunes.com for more information.

Sushi Ii

Spend Valentine’s Day luxuriating in a one-of-a-kind Omakase experience at Sushi Ii. Master Chef Susumu Ii has prepared a multi-course washoku experience available only on Monday, February 14. Priced at $250 per person, this special multi-course dinner allows guests to experience the breadth of Japanese cuisine, with courses encompassing everything from classic nigiri and sashimi, to meticulously prepared appetizers that put Chef Ii’s mastery and craftsmanship on display. Seating is limited and reservations can be made by calling (949) 287.6268 or online at https://www.sushi-ii.com/.

Sushi Roku Fashion Island

Spend your Valentine’s Weekend at Sushi Roku for a dynamic culinary experience featuring three specials, offered Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, alongside the restaurant’s full dinner menu. Guests will be able to enjoy Peruvian Dynamite with lobster, snow crab dynamite, charred lemon, roasted Brussels sprouts, and aji amarillo; Seared Scallop Carpaccio with seared scallop, ama ebi, ikura, caviar with red peppercorn, and yuzu vinaigrette; and Three Cocoa Pebble Ice Cream Tacos with dulce de leche, vanilla, and cookies & cream ice creams in Cocoa Pebble taco shells. Reservations are recommended by calling (949) 706-3622 or visiting https://www.sushiroku.com/menus/newport-beach.

Taco Rosa

This Valentine’s Day, Chef Ivan Calderon offers a three-course menu that begins with Halibut & Avocado Ceviche, followed by Stuffed Char-Pineapple with choice of skirt steak, shrimp or chicken breast, served with cilantro rice, black beans and choice of tortillas. This special dinner ends with Churros & Crema Catalana, Taco Rosa’s famous freshly milled fritters dusted with cinnamon and sugar cane, and served with Spanish crema Catalana. The price per person is $45 (does not include beverages, tax and gratuity). Special cocktail for Valentine’s Day is the Goodnight Kiss, a wild hibiscus martini with egg white foam. For more information or to make reservations, visit http://www.tacorosa.com/.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Celebrate Valentine’s Day, The Winery Way! On Monday, February 14, Executive Chef Yvon Goetz and his talented team at The Winery Restaurant will be offering a three-course prix-fixe menu with amuse focusing on contemporary California regional cuisine. They will be offering a limited a la carte menu offered Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13 for those looking to make the holiday a weekend celebration. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (949) 999-6622. Visit http://thewineryrestaurants.com.