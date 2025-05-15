Coldwell Banker Realty Welcomes Top Producing Jacqueline Thompson Group to Its Newport Beach Office

Coldwell Banker Realty proudly welcomes The Jacqueline Thompson Group, led by top-producing agent Jacqueline Thompson, to its Newport Beach office. Thompson will be joining the Coldwell Banker Realty office as an affiliate agent.

This year marks her 20th year in the business—a career defined by vision, resilience and results. With over $2.3 billion in career sales, Thompson is renowned for representing luxury estates in the most sought-after enclaves along the California Riviera and setting record-breaking sales from canyon retreats to coastal estates.

“Jacqueline is a force in coastal Orange County real estate. Her discretion, market intelligence and ability to navigate complex, high-value transactions make her an exceptional fit for our Newport Beach office,” said Debbie Lewandowski, manager of the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty, the brokerage’s No. 1 office nationwide. “She brings not only an impressive track record, but the trust of an elite clientele. We are proud to welcome her into our team of industry leaders, renowned for their market savvy and commitment to client success.”

As the founder and principal of The Jacqueline Thompson Group, Thompson is supported by a dedicated team of experienced real estate professionals. A leader in Orange County’s luxury sector for two decades, she began her career by working diligently with buyers and sellers in Crystal Cove and Newport Coast’s Pelican communities where she established her reputation for results.

Today, she is celebrated for her expertise and performance in Shady Canyon — where she has over $1.4 billion in sales — and in the exclusive coastal communities within Newport Coast, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Corona del Mar, where she has recorded over $800 million in sales.

Her milestones include record-breaking sales in Pelican Crest, Pelican Point, The Strand at Dana Point and Shady Canyon as well as having sold the highest priced residential vacant lot in Orange County.

“I am both humbled and privileged to join the No. 1 Coldwell Banker office in the nation, surrounded by accomplished colleagues and led by a world-class leadership team that has built an extraordinary support system for agents,” said Thompson. “I’m energized by this next chapter and more committed than ever to earning the continued trust of my clients, friends and peers. With Coldwell Banker’s unparalleled national and international reach, I’ve never been more excited about what’s ahead—for my business, and most importantly, for my clients.”

Coldwell Banker Realty is one of the top brokerages in Southern California and operates 61 offices with approximately 4,159 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company.

For more information, visit www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com.