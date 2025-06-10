Julia Argyros: A Legacy of Generosity at Sherman Library & Gardens

One year after the Grow The Gardens capital campaign unveiled, Sherman Library & Gardens has announced significant progress in its capital campaign.

At a special event at Sherman Library & Gardens on Friday, June 6 that featured tray passed hors d’oeuvre, wine and flamenco music and dancing, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens Scott LaFleur told those gathered that evening that they are now in the public phase of the capital campaign, having officially raised $13 million toward a $17 million goal.

One of those local philanthropists whose commitment is shaping the future of Newport Beach is Julia Argyros.

Through the Grow The Gardens campaign, Julia Argyros has played a pivotal role in reshaping the future of Sherman Library & Gardens, ensuring its beauty, accessibility, and impact continue to flourish. Her generosity is bringing to life the Julia Argyros Bell Tower Entrance, a stunning new gateway to be erected along Coast Highway that will welcome guests into the gardens.

According to information from Sherman Library & Gardens, Argyros’ contributions extend far beyond financial support—they are a testament to her deep commitment to community and her enduring love for Sherman Library & Gardens. For years, she has introduced friends and family to Sherman Gardens, inspiring cherished traditions such as the transformation of the Volunteer Association Garden Tour into the annual Summer Garden Party.

When the campaign had barely begun, Argyros asked about opportunities to support. After hearing several ideas, she said “I don’t have a Bell Tower named after me. Can I be your first donor?”

And so Julia Argyros became the first donor to the Grow The Gardens campaign.

“Julia means the world to me and everyone who knows her—kind, charming, and endlessly supportive,” said LaFleur. “To Sherman Library & Gardens, she is a beacon of generosity, a community partner whose passion has shaped this institution for years. Her dedication will welcome future generations to its beauty, history, and heart.”

While generous donors such as Julia Argyros have already stepped up, Sherman Library & Gardens needs the community’s support to reach its $17 million goal and break ground in early 2026.

For more information on Sherman Library & Gardens and the Grow The Gardens campaign, visit https://thesherman.org.