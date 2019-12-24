Commission Presents Cultural Arts Grants

Share this:

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission presented nine local organizations with Cultural Arts Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 at the Commission meeting on Dec. 12.

Cultural Arts Grants, totaling $40,000, are awarded each year to qualified arts organizations with strong projects that enhance arts education and community programs for the citizens of Newport Beach.

The 2019-20 grants, recommended by Arts Commission and approved by the City Council, were presented by Arts Commission Chair Arlene Greer and Commissioner Wayan Kaufman to the following organizations:

Balboa Island Improvement Association

Baroque Music Festival, Corona del Mar

Chuck Jones Center for Creativity

Kontrapunktus Neo Baroque Chamber Orchestra

The Laguna Playhouse

Newport Elementary School Foundation

Pacific Symphony

Philharmonic Society of Orange County

South Coast Repertory

In order to qualify for a grant, each organization proposed specific arts education or enrichment programs to implement during the 2019-20 season.

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts