Commission Presents Cultural Arts Grants

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission presented nine local organizations with Cultural Arts Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 at the Commission meeting on Dec. 12.
Cultural Arts Grants, totaling $40,000, are awarded each year to qualified arts organizations with strong projects that enhance arts education and community programs for the citizens of Newport Beach.
The 2019-20 grants, recommended by Arts Commission and approved by the City Council, were presented by Arts Commission Chair Arlene Greer and Commissioner Wayan Kaufman to the following organizations:
- Balboa Island Improvement Association
- Baroque Music Festival, Corona del Mar
- Chuck Jones Center for Creativity
- Kontrapunktus Neo Baroque Chamber Orchestra
- The Laguna Playhouse
- Newport Elementary School Foundation
- Pacific Symphony
- Philharmonic Society of Orange County
- South Coast Repertory
In order to qualify for a grant, each organization proposed specific arts education or enrichment programs to implement during the 2019-20 season.
For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts