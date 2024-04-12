Community Invited to Check Out New Animal Shelter ‘Digs’ April 20

Share this:

The community is invited to check out the new “digs” at the Newport Beach Animal Shelter “Adopt a Shelter Pet Day” on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed, just show up for an opportunity to see the new animal shelter and meet the terrific staff and available animals. There will be short tours and an opportunity to provide a forever home to a pet in need.

Thanks to Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter and their five-year fundraising campaign, Newport Beach has a brand-new, state-of-the-art, city-run shelter to care for animals in our community.

The shelter is mindfully operated by the Animal Control Unit of the Newport Beach Police Department. Animal Control Supervisor Valerie Schomburg and her team take care of the day-to-day needs of hundreds of lost or displaced pets that come to the shelter each year.

Many of the animals are temporarily lost and soon reunited with their owners, but most of the animals that arrive at the shelter are truly homeless, with no one to claim them. That is where the real work starts, finding “forever homes” for the displaced animals.

There are lots of great reasons to adopt a pet. The unconditional love of an animal does more than keep you company. Just walking a dog daily can improve your overall physical and mental health. A loving pet adds a tremendous dynamic to a home.

At the Newport Beach Animal Shelter, there are dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles, birds and other animals, ready for adoption.

For example, Midnight is a six-year-old domestic short hair black cat who loves treats and gets along great with other cats. He is a big boy at seventeen pounds, with an amiable personality and heart-warming purr. Or there’s the team of Mr. Gray, a tan pit bull, and his best friend Billy, a ten-pound chihuahua. This duo came to the shelter together and are inseparable—even at night when Billy sleeps on top of Mr. Gray. And then there is Benji, a dainty five-year-old mixed breed who would thrive in a quiet home with an older owner.

The Newport Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20282 Riverside Dr. in Newport Beach and can be reached at (949) 718-3454. Please visit www.fonbas.org or @friendsofnbanimalshelter for more information or to support the Newport Beach Animal Shelter, and make sure to pop in on Saturday April 20.

Robyn Grant is a member of the Newport Beach City Council. First elected in 2022, she represents the 4th District. She can be reached at [email protected] or @robynbgrant.