Sherman Library & Gardens Evening Lecture with Movie Designer Nelson Coates April 16

Sherman Library & Gardens is hosting an evening lecture with Nelson Coates, top production designer for cinema and television, on Tuesday, April 165 at 7 p.m.

Find out what’s involved in creating the set design for TV shows such as The Morning Show, the feature film adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s best-selling book “Crazy Rich Asians” and the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical “In the Heights.”

Between television and movie projects, the Laguna Beach resident designs real world projects as an architect and interior designer for unique residential and commercial projects.

A member of the Designer Branch Executive Committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and member of the Television Academy, Nelson also speaks nationally and internationally, serves on the Board of Trustees of Laguna College of Art + Design, and is currently serving a third term as International President of the Art Directors Guild.

Seating is limited. Registration required. Cost is $10 for Members, $20 for Non-Members. Register online at www.thesherman.org.