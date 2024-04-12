International Boat Show Returns to Lido Marina Village April 18-21

Share this:

The Newport Beach International Boat Show will take place April 18 through 21 at Lido Marina Village, 3434 Via Oporto, with both on-water and on-land exhibitions, activations and entertainment.

The reimagined show will transform Lido Marina into a beautiful European coastal experience for everyone to enjoy.

The show includes more than 200 vessels to see and tour, and more than 40 builders and brokerages.

More than 5,000 visitors are expected every day of the boat show.

Boat Show hours are Thurs. April 18 invite only pre-show; Friday April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Show admission varies. General admission $25 – $40 per day, with free entry for those 12 and under. VIP tickets are $195 per day and include post-event parties.

Military and first responder discounts with valid ID/credentials on-site.

Free parking is available at the Hoag Hospital parking lot, 540 Superior Ave. A complimentary shuttle service runs to and form the boat show from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Overflow paid parking will be at the Avon lot located at 208 Tustin Ave. Shuttle service will shift to this location should the Hoag Hospital lot reach capacity.

For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.nbibs.com.