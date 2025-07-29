Community Open House: Corona del Mar Commercial Corridor Study August 12

Join your neighbors, local business owners, and property owners for a Corona del Mar Commercial Corridor Study Community Open House to learn about the corridor study, explore the draft recommendations and actions, and share your thoughts.

The Study aims to enhance and improve the CdM commercial corridor into a more vibrant, walkable, and connected “main street” destination for residents and visitors.

The Open House will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Oasis Senior Center’s Event Center Room, 801 Narcissus Ave., in Corona del Mar. Refreshments will be provided.

The Open House will begin with a brief presentation at 5:45 p.m. on the study’s goals and key findings, followed by an exploration of the draft recommendations and an opportunity to share your thoughts.

Project Description

The City of Newport Beach launched a comprehensive land use and mobility study in the Summer of 2024 to find ways to enhance and improve the CdM commercial corridor. The study will provide zoning, parking, and infrastructure recommendations to help create a successful, vibrant, lively, walkable and connected “main street” destination.

Objectives of the Study include:

Develop policy and regulations unique to CdM. The City will develop tailored goals, policies, land use regulations, design, and development standards unique to the CdM commercial corridor.

Remove barriers to investment. The City will analyze barriers to development and reinvestment with the goal of attracting new businesses and helping existing businesses thrive.

Enhance walkability and safety. The City will identify opportunities to promote walkability and encourage additional foot traffic with pedestrian-friendly amenities. The Study will examine safety enhancements for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists and ways to better connect CdM on a block-by-block basis.

Study feasibility of development opportunities. The City will study the feasibility of integrating new uses and development along the commercial corridor. The City will explore various types of development, such as lower density mixed-use housing, that preserves existing character and complements the commercial corridor and CdM Village. Opportunities to expand outdoor dining will be studied.

Implement parking solutions that balance all users. The City will identify parking solutions that balance the needs of visitors, employees, business owners, and residents while reducing the burden on individual businesses. The Study will consider opportunities to enhance access to existing parking lots, identify potential sites for new parking facilities, and explore new technologies that can assist in parking management and help anticipate future trends in transportation and mobility.

Outline implementation steps. The City will prepare a roadmap with specific steps needed to implement the recommended improvements and programs, including timelines and potential costs.

The CdM Study provides an opportunity for business owners, property owners, and CdM neighbors to discuss and weigh in on how to improve walkability and vibrancy of the commercial corridor. The City encourages stakeholders to learn more about the study and provide input. The project team will be canvassing the commercial corridor and hosting interviews with members of the business community.

The CdM Study will recommend opportunities for new and improved infrastructure and facilities to address current challenges. These recommendations will be aimed at improving connectivity to destinations and amenities while also supporting investment and walkability along the corridor.

The CdM Study will provide goals, policies, strategies, and/or implementation programs specific to the CdM commercial corridor that will be integrated into the City’s General Plan. The CdM Study is a separate but interconnected effort.

For questions or comments please contact the project planners: Liz Westmoreland, AICP, Principal Planner, (949) 644-3234 or lwestmoreland@newportbeachca.gov; Joselyn Perez, Senior Planner, (949) 644-3312 or jperez@newportbeachca.gov.