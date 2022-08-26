Concerts on the Green Draw Hundreds of Music Fans

Share this:

Hundreds of music lovers descended on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green on Sunday, Aug. 21 to picnic and listed to the music of Young Guns, a country cover band that performs from iconic country artists old and new including Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels Band, Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and many other country artists.

There are two more concerts remaining in the Concerts in the Park series, which began last May.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Britain’s Finest (a Beatles tribute) perform. You may have seen Beatles tribute acts before, but this time you’ll be impressed by the enthusiasm and energy for which they are recognized and remembered. Audience members are struck at first by the recreation of those familiar Beatles songs the world has come to love, and then re charmed by the off-the-cuff humor and the cheeky banter that takes place between songs.

On Sunday, Oct. 2: Stone Soul plays classic soul and Motown hits. Stone Soul is an eight-piece, horn-blowing, foot-stomping tribute band that has built a reputation as one of the hardest-working, most entertaining classic soul and Motown bands you’ll ever see. With their snazzy suits and spot-on renditions of hits, Stone Soul will have you dancing in the aisles to smash hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Otis Redding, James Brown and more.

The September 18 concert is at the Civic Center Green, while the final concert on October 2 takes place at Marina Park on Balboa Peninsula.

The Civic Center concerts are on Sundays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and are free to the public with complimentary parking available in the adjacent Civic Center parking structure and Central Library parking lot.

The October 2 Marina Park concert is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. There is parking available.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring picnic dinners, blankets and low-slung beach chairs to enjoy the concert. Food trucks will be on hand selling dinner, beverages and desserts.

The Newport Beach Civic Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach. Marina Park is located at 1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach.

More information about cultural arts programs in the City of Newport Beach can be found on the City’s Cultural Arts webpage at www.newportbeachca.gov/CulturalArts.