Congresswoman Michelle Steel Honored with Lighting the Menorah at Chabad Center in Newport Beach

By
Newport Indy Staff
-
0
64
Share this:
Rabbi Reuven Mintz and Congresswoman Michelle Steel / photo by Charles Weinberg

Chanukah – The Festival of Lights – for many, brings back fond memories of childhood years, and serves to renew our sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is the purpose of the community-wide Menorah lighting celebration that took place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newport Beach.

The celebration began with holiday musical performances by the Moshav Band and the Corona del Mar Drum Circle. There was also the Great Chanukah “Gelt” drop from atop a fire truck ladder.

Rabbi Mintz looks on as Congresswoman Michelle Steel Lights the Menorah / photo by Charles Weinberg

Congresswoman Michelle Steel was honored with lighting the Menorah. Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center also lit the Menorah. Orange County Second District Supervisor Katrina Foley attended the event and addressed the audience.

Attendees at the Menorah Lighting enjoyed holiday gifts and treats, Chanukah crafts, face painting and balloon animals.

Chanukah, a celebration for all time, is highlighted by the kindling of the Menorah each night of the Holiday. “It is a holiday that enriches our lives and strengthens our tradition”, said Rabbi Mintz. “In ancient times, our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place. Chanukah also transmits the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.”

For more information, visit www.JewishNewport.com.

Menorah Candy Coin Drop / photo by Charles Weinberg
Moshav Band / photo by Charles Weinberg
Rabbi Reuven Mintz and Supervisor Katrina Foley / photo by Charles Weinberg

 

Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR