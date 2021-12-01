Congresswoman Michelle Steel Honored with Lighting the Menorah at Chabad Center in Newport Beach

Share this:

Chanukah – The Festival of Lights – for many, brings back fond memories of childhood years, and serves to renew our sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is the purpose of the community-wide Menorah lighting celebration that took place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newport Beach.

The celebration began with holiday musical performances by the Moshav Band and the Corona del Mar Drum Circle. There was also the Great Chanukah “Gelt” drop from atop a fire truck ladder.

Congresswoman Michelle Steel was honored with lighting the Menorah. Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center also lit the Menorah. Orange County Second District Supervisor Katrina Foley attended the event and addressed the audience.

Attendees at the Menorah Lighting enjoyed holiday gifts and treats, Chanukah crafts, face painting and balloon animals.

Chanukah, a celebration for all time, is highlighted by the kindling of the Menorah each night of the Holiday. “It is a holiday that enriches our lives and strengthens our tradition”, said Rabbi Mintz. “In ancient times, our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place. Chanukah also transmits the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.”

For more information, visit www.JewishNewport.com.