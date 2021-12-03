Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Water Conservation Tips

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The City is once again supporting the “Operation Christmas For Our Troops & Their Families” gift drive, organized by Yellow Ribbon America (https://wp.yellowribbonamerica.org/), now in its 17th year.

Please consider making a donation of new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment, new or used DVDs, or gift cards to support military service members and their families this holiday season.

You can drop off items at any of the City facilities listed below between now and December 22 at noon. The gifts will be delivered later that day for distribution to families of active service members.

Drop-off locations are:

Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive – Revenue (1A), Community Development (1C), City Clerk’s Office (2E)

OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Avenue

Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Road

Marina Park Community & Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Boulevard

Police Department, 870 Santa Barbara Drive

Balboa Peninsula Fire Station #1, 110 E. Balboa Boulevard

Lido Fire Station #2, 475 32nd Street

Fashion Island Fire Station #3, 868 Santa Barbara Drive

Balboa Island Fire Station #4, 124 Marine Avenue •

Corona del Mar Fire Station #5, 410 Marigold Avenue

Mariners Fire Station #6, 1348 Irvine Avenue

Santa Ana Heights Fire Station #7, 20401 Acacia Street

Newport Coast Fire Station #8, 6502 Ridge Park Road

Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Avenue

Balboa Library, 100 E. Balboa Boulevard

Crean Mariners Library, 1300 Irvine Avenue

Corona del Mar Library, 410 Marigold Avenue

For more information or questions please contact our City Clerk’s office at (949) 644-3005.

Omicron Variant Information from OC Health

On November 26, the COVID-19 Omicron variant was declared a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. The Orange County Health Care Agency is urging vaccination (for those who are not vaccinated or in need of a booster), testing and prevention in response to the emerging new variant. For more information and travel advice for the upcoming holiday season, please see the County’s recent news release on the Omicron variant at https://www.ocgov.com/cid/news/oc-health-care-agency-urges-vaccination-testing-and-prevention-response-emergence-new-omicron.

Those seeking vaccination options can visit the HCA page at this link: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-channels.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of December 2, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 5,242, a two-week increase (since November 18) of 72 cases. The total number of cases in Orange County as of December 2 was 313,387, a two-week increase of 3,418 cases. The number of recovered COVID- 19 patients countywide as of December 2 was 301,918. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health. The County’s daily, weekday update of COVID-19 case information is available at https://ochca.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/cc4859c8c522496b9f21c451de2fedae.

Community Development Third Quarter Activity Report

The Community Development Department Third Quarter Activity Report is now available at www.newportbeachca.gov/cdd. The report compiles operational statistics to illustrate the volume of business activity that the department handles on a quarterly basis.

Homelessness Update

19 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

City Net, the City’s contract homeless services agency, helped several clients obtain Emergency Housing Vouchers. Emergency Housing Vouchers, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, allow people to pay affordable rent based on their fixed incomes. Nine people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach have been awarded vouchers. The voucher program is administered by the Orange County Housing Authority. City Net is assisting Newport Beach clients with completing the necessary paperwork, obtaining bank statements, touring potential rental apartments, and more.

City Net helped place a client into the Yale Navigation Center in Santa Ana with an Emergency Housing Voucher. The Yale Center provides shelter for as many as 425 people experiencing homelessness and provides case managers who locate appropriate housing, assist with job searches, and provide other on-site services.

City Net toured potential apartments with a client who was awarded an Emergency Housing Voucher.

City Net enrolled a client staying in his car into their services.

City Net completed two housing assessments and gathered identifying documents with people staying by the Newport Transportation Center and by the Newport Pier.

City Net visited a housed client to ensure he is receiving ongoing supportive services.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.

Water Conservation Tips and Rebates to Combat Drought

All Californians are asked to reduce their water usage as the dry weather conditions continue throughout the state. Residents are asked to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent.

Here are some opportunities to consider:

Landscapes are generally dormant and slow growing during winter, requiring much less water. Adjust your sprinklers and save water and money in the process. This is also a great time to take a look at opportunities for water saving rebates in and outside your home. Visit www.ocwatersmart.com for money saving rebates on items such as grass removal, sprinkler timers and rotating sprinkler nozzles. If you would like a free inspection or review from our Utilities Department staff regarding your water use, please feel free to contact the Utilities Department at (949) 644-3011.