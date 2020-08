Share this:

The Newport Coast Community Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 through Friday, August 21 for residents who need an air-conditioned place to escape the heat.

Seating areas in the Center are spaced apart to allow for physical distancing. Face coverings are required. Please do not come if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, or recently had symptoms.

The Newport Coast Community Center is located at 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd, Newport Beach. Phone: (949) 270-8100.