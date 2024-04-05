Astral Tequila’s MargaritaCon Comes to Newport Beach to Support Habitat for Humanity

Share this:

Ask any bartender in America to make the most popular cocktail in the U.S. and he’ll hand you a margarita.

Old fashioneds and martinis still rank high on the popularity list, but it’s the simple concoction of tequila, lime juice and triple sec that’s been number one on the list for many years.

Of course, many bartenders offer their own twist on a margarita, which makes ordering a margarita even more fun.

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, Astral Tequila has created something called MargaritaCon, a month-long celebration of the margarita, but for a good cause. From April 5 through May 5, bars nationwide will feature a special Astral margarita on their menus, with each cocktail contributing towards building homes for those in need.

Astral Tequila upcycles spent agave from tequila distillation into bricks to build homes, so every Astral margarita made goes towards a good cause.

The brand has partnered with Hábitat para la Humanidad México to build homes through their ongoing sustainability program, the Adobe Brick Project in Jalisco, Mexico. And for the first time this year, Astral Tequila is extending its support to the United States by donating a total of $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country.

Locally, The Lido House on Balboa Peninsula and VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island, as well as Playa Mesa on 17th Street (a lime’s throw from Newport Beach), are participating in MargaritaCon, with proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity Orange County.

You can check out a full list of participating bars at www.astraltequila.com/margaritacon.

Can’t make it to any of the bars? Celebrate from home with a limited-edition cocktail kit in collaboration with Motel Margarita.

The kit includes everything you need to make the special “Margarita For A Cause” cocktail, along with exclusive merchandise. The kit is available through May 5 at https://us.thebar.com/products/astral-tequila-x-motel-margarita-cocktail-kit/ for $74.00.

Enter the Cinco de Mayo Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid luxury trip for four to Mexico. Simply visit a participating bar or click on www.astraltequila.com/margaritacon to enter. (Must be a U.S. resident and 21+ to participate and attend).

And in case you didn’t know, Astral Tequila is a super-premium tequila crafted using Blue Weber agave from Jalisco, Mexico. Astral Tequila’s unique recipe uses traditional, time-intensive processes to create a radiant tequila that launched in April 2022 with its first expression, Blanco, followed by Reposado and Añejo in April 2023. For more information on Astral Tequila, please visit https://www.astraltequila.com/.