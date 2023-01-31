Corona del Mar Chamber Hosts ““Good Morning CdM” with Newport Beach Council Member Lauren Kleiman February 9

Share this:

Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce for their monthly “Good Morning CdM” meeting on Thursday morning, Feb. 9 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club with special guest newly elected NB City Council Representative for District 6 Lauren Kleiman, who will offer updates on objectives for the city.

This event is free and open to the public. Join community friends and neighbors for a very informative monthly discussion group on hot topics in the community pertinent to both business and residential interests.

“Good Morning CdM” is a great way to gain valuable information from featured speakers and meet your local legislative and city representatives.

The event is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Coffee and pastry will be served. Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club is at 1601 Bayside Drive in Corona Del Mar. Free parking.

For more information, visit www.CdmChamber.com or call (949) 673-4050 or email [email protected]