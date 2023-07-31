Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce Hosts ‘Good Morning CdM’ August 10 with California State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon

Share this:

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly Good Morning CdM on Thursday, Aug. 10 featuring special guest California State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon.

Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, along with community friends and neighbors for a very informative monthly discussion group on hot topics in the community pertinent to both business and residential interests.

Good Morning CdM is a great way to gain valuable information from our featured speakers and meet your local legislative and city representatives.

Good Morning CdM is held at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Dr. in Corona del Mar from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Open to the community, bring a friend or colleague. Coffee and pastry served. No RSVP required.

The August meeting features a very special presentation by California State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, who will provide updates on initiatives during her first six months as a newly elected Assemblymember after serving on the Newport Beach City council for eight years, including two terms as Mayor.

Diane spent 40 years in the private sector as a business executive before being elected to the Newport Beach City Council in 2014. Her leadership helped deliver budget surpluses, pay down pension liabilities, improve public safety, and complete infrastructure projects on time and within budget and greater cooperation between residents, businesses, and government to resolve community problems.

A regional leader, Diane is past President of the Association of California Cities-Orange County. She served (2019-2022) on the regional council of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) and as a board member of Orange County Council of Governments (OCCOG).

Also featured at the meeting are update reports from other local legislative offices.

Visit https://www.cdmchamber.com for more information.