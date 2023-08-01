Summer is Still Sizzling at Lido House Hotel Restaurants and Topside Roof Deck Bar

Share this:

Lido House Hotel always has something fun in store for guests, and this summer is no exception. Topside Roof Deck, Newport Beach’s only rooftop bar, has a new seasonal menu plus a dedicated rooftop cold kitchen (the food, not the temperature).

New dishes from the kitchen include umami-dusted Crispy Jidori Chicken Skewers with aji verde and shishito peppers; and a Prime Skirt Steak Quesadilla with hoja santa-pressed blue corn tortillas and corn nut-matcha salsa.

I recommend the truffle fries with bourbon ketchup, and the churro funnel cake with dulce de leche, gooseberry jam, and vanilla bean ice cream.

Topside’s dedicated rooftop cold kitchen, “The Shack,” is essentially a raw bar where chefs shuck fresh oysters and assemble crudos, ceviche, and aguachile. Among the options: yuzu-cured Yellowtail Ceviche with pickled watermelon, cucumber, avocado, and serrano chile; and Shrimp Aguachile submerged in super green juice with local sweet corn and heirloom tomatoes.

There’s also a new menu of summertime sips. Try the Puttin’ on the Spritz with Beluga vodka, yuzu, and watermelon, or maybe the smoky, mezcal-based Star Dust balanced with chartreuse and vanilla.

Guests can also enjoy a new summer menu at the Mayor’s Table, named for its location at the former site of the city’s town Hall, where Chef-Partner Riley Huddleston highlights the vibrant flavors of seasonal ingredients.

Lido House Hotel is located on the Newport Beach Peninsula at 3300 Newport Blvd. Topside is open Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 10 p.m. and as early as noon Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information about Lido House Hotel and its culinary outlets, please visit https://lidohousehotel.com.