Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce Hosts ‘Good Morning CdM’ with Newport Beach Police Chief Dave Miner

Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, along with community friends and neighbors, for an informative monthly discussion group called Good Morning CdM featuring hot topics in the community pertinent to both business and residential interests.

For the March 13 Good Morning CdM event, the featured guests are Newport Beach Police Chief Dave Miner and Community Relations Sergeant Steve Oberon. They will be discussing a Police Department overview including strategic goals and plans, current crime trends along with measurable data on crime rates, and technology advancements and equipment used by the police department.

Also at the meeting, Councilmember Robyn Grant from District 4 will give a city council update. There will be updates from the offices of Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and OC Supervisor Katrina Foley.

The good Morning CdM meeting will be held on Thursday, March 13 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Dr. in Corona del Mar. Coffee and pastries will be served. No cost to attend, and no RSVP needed. Free parking.

Visit https://www.cdmchamber.com for more information.