Wake Up! Newport Event on March 6 Features Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton

What is the state of Newport Beach?

Find out at the next Wake Up! Newport meeting on Thursday, March 6, when special guest Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton talks about the past present and future of Newport Beach.

Mayor Joe Stapleton was elected to the Newport Beach City Council in November 2022 and was selected by the City Council as Mayor for 2025.

He was named “Newport Beach Citizen of The Year” in 2020, and his passion for the City runs deep. He served on the Newport Beach Harbor Commission from 2013 to 2017, where he supported the efforts to create a new Harbor Department, helped jumpstart the overhaul of Title 17, and enjoyed a term as Vice Chair before joining the City’s Finance Committee.

For the past four years, he has championed fiscal responsibility, pension, and debt paydown, and balanced budgets with heavy emphasis on public safety and infrastructure. His experience on both the Harbor Commission and Finance Committee has led to a well-rounded view of the needs of our City, including funding additional needs on the Harbor, responding to homelessness, and addressing basic quality-of-life services.

As President and Co-Founder of Spinnaker Investment Group, he oversees the firm’s client relationships while advising businesses and individuals on customized wealth and investment management solutions. His top priority is assisting clients to achieve what is most important to them by bringing their goals and desires in line with their financial resources.

He is also former Chairman of the Board of the Newport Beach Foundation, an organization that he revitalized to raise civic awareness in young professionals. The program has graduated over 160 people, including a dozen now serving on city boards, commissions, and committees.

He also serves on more than a dozen boards of directors for community and civic organizations, including The Pacific Club, New Majority Orange County, Newport Beach & Company, Literacy Project, Speak Up Newport, The Pacific Arts Foundation, Lott Trophy, and International Executive Council. He is also the Skipper of the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The Wake Up! Newport meeting starts at 7 a.m. with a complimentary continental breakfast provided by Love at First Bite Catering followed by the program at 7:45 a.m. Admission is free but RSVP at www.NewportBeach.com.

The event is at the Newport Beach Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.