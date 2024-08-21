Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce Hosts Newport Beach City Council Candidate Forum September 18

Share this:

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce and the CdM Residents Association are co-sponsoring a special City Election Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

This CdM City Election Forum is consistently the most well-attended election forum in Newport Beach. The program is engaging, informative and unique.

Each candidate qualified to run for City Council Districts 2 (West Newport), District 5 (Central Newport) and District 7 (Newport Coast) has been invited.

The Forum will be moderated by the hosts of Good Morning Newport, using questions prepared by CdMRA and CdM Chamber that reflect the issues and concerns of their members.

The CdM City Council Election Forum is admission-free and open to all Newport Beach residents.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a candidate meet-and-greet reception, followed at 6:15 p.m. by a moderated Q&A Candidate & Issues panel.

The event will be held at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave, Corona del Mar. No cost to attend. Visit https://www.cdmchamber.com/chamber-events for more information and to RSVP.