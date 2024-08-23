Pacific Symphony Summerfest 2024 Continues with Magical Music of Harry Potter August 23

Share this:

Calling all Hogwarts alumni—the Pacific Symphony wants you!

On Friday, Aug. 23, the Pacific Symphony invites Harry Potter fans to dress in their most magical costumes and embark on an enchanted journey under the stars as Pacific Symphony’s Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez invites the audience to a musical class reunion with the memorable professors, characters, and enchanted creatures from the beloved Harry Potter franchise.

The Pacific Symphony will perform the spellbinding scores that defined the Harry Poter films, from the awe-inspiring compositions of John Williams to the mystical works of Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat.

This one-night spectacle celebrates the legendary music of all eight films at Irvine’s new outdoor venue, Great Park Live.

All audience members are encouraged to come dressed up, but please leave props like wands, brooms, and umbrellas at home.

“Harry Potter is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cinematic universes in great part thanks to its iconic musical scores by iconic composers of our generation,” said Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. “Come relive the stories and memories as Pacific Symphony brings to life these epic scores in a spellbinding concert experience. You won’t want to miss it!”

While the Great Park Live venue in Irvine may be new, the Symphony’s promise of an exceptional summer musical journey remains unchanged. Expect an intimate and cozy experience in a casual, inviting setting. Enjoy dining at a table for four or individual seats with trays.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Food and beverage vendors are available. The Great Park Live has a list of what can and cannot be brought into the venue, including food and beverages. Visit https://www.greatparklive.com/events for details.

For more information or to purchase single tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

The concert is the fourth in a series of five SummerFest 2024 programs presented by City of Hope Orange County. The Great Park Live venue is underwritten by the City of Irvine.

The Symphony continues its residency at Great Park Live during the 2024 SummerFest season with one more concert, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular on Sept. 7.

Concert Details

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 • 8 p.m.

Pacific Symphony / Enrico Lopez-Yañez, Conductor

Vocalists: Gabriela Atkinson, Soprano; Katelyn Cruz, Alto; Bryce Rivera, Tenor; Adam Daruvala, Bass-Baritone.

Program:

JOHN WILLIAMS: “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

NICHOLAS HOOPER: “The Weasley Stomp” from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

JOHN WILLIAMS: from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

“Fawkes The Phoenix”

“Dobby The House Elf”

“Gilderoy Lockhart”

“The Chamber of Secrets”

JOHN WILLIAMS: “Nimbus 2000” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

JOHN WILLIAMS: from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

“Aunt Marge’s Waltz”

“The Knight Bus”

“A Bridge to the Past”

“Double Trouble” with Vocalists

– Intermission –

JOHN WILLIAMS: “Witches, Wands, and Wizards” from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

PATRICK DOYLE: “Death of Cedric” from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

JOHN WILLIAMS: “Diagon Alley” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

JOHN WILLIAMS, PATRICK DOYLE, NICHOLAS HOOPER, ALEXANDRE DESPLAT: “Buckbeak’s Flight” from Harry Potter Symphonic Suite

JOHN WILLIAMS and PATRICK DOYLE: from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

“The Quidditch World Cup (The Irish)”

“Foreign Visitors Arrive”

JOHN WILLIAMS, PATRICK DOYLE, NICHOLAS HOOPER, ALEXANDRE DESPLAT: Harry Potter Symphonic Suite

“Fireworks”

“Flight of the Order of the Phoenix”

“Harry & Hermione”

“Obliviate”

“Lily’s Theme”

“Courtyard Apocalypse”

JOHN WILLIAMS: “Harry’s Wondrous World” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone