Corona del Mar Christmas Walk is Reimagined for 2020

For over 42 years the popular Christmas Walk has proudly promoted the merchants and restaurants of Corona del Mar’s village business district in a grand one-day event.

This year, due to event restrictions and safety precautions, the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Corona del Mar Business Improvement District in a reformatted event concept to spread some holiday cheer throughout the community and support the local CdM Business environment.

The 2020 Christmas Walk has been reimagined this year, so instead of a one-day event, the celebrations and promotions will take place in CdM the entire month of December with various holiday promotions, activities, and contests for the entire community to enjoy.

Festivities will include Corona del Mar merchant promotions throughout the CdM Business District, a Holiday Lighting & Decor Contest featuring CdM businesses, Pop-up live entertainment featuring holiday music and local art displays, a Tree Lighting Ceremony, and other activities.

A 2020 Christmas Walk Guide will be available featuring all the fabulous holiday discounts, offerings and activities happening in the CdM Village Business District for the month of December. CdM Businesses are getting very creative and we can’t wait for our friends and neighbors to take advance of CdM in December.

This printed colorful Christmas Walk Event Publication will be direct mailed to 7,000 CdM households, distributed throughout the community, and available at the Chamber Office.

This year an added bonus is a Storefront Holiday Lighting & Decoration Contest, presented by the Corona del Mar Business Improvement District. Celebrate the holiday lights and decorations of the CdM Village Business District and vote on your favorite storefront lighting and decor while enjoying your stroll through CdM Village.

Contest Timeline: entries due by Nov 30. Decoration deadline is December 4. Judging is through December 23. Contest winners announced January 4.

The idea behind the Lighting & Décor Contest is to decorate as creative, unique and entertaining as one can imagine to attract attention, enjoy some friendly competition and enter to win various prizes and media promotions through People’s Choice.

As a contest incentive, each participating CdM merchant has the options to receive the following complimentary items to get them started: four boxes of white lights, one extension cord, window suction cup holders.

Prize Categories include Best Overall Design, Most Creative, Most Festive, Best Small Window Display, and Honorable Mention.

For more information, visit www.CDMChamber.com.