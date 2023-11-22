Corona del Mar Village Hosts 44th Annual Christmas Walk on Sunday, Dec. 3

Share this:

Celebrate the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors at the 44th annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk on Sunday, Dec 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Christmas Walk is free and open to the public.

Presented by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce and benefitting the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Program, several thousand people are expected to take a stroll throughout the charming village of Corona del Mar to support local businesses and celebrate the season.

Every street corner from Avocado Avenue to Poppy Avenue will feature talented musical entertainers, street performers, character artists, Santa visits, a beer & wine garden, restaurant parties, and merchant celebrations both small and large.

The event supports local business and CdM marketing projects. Special thanks to sponsoring partners, volunteer teams, and the Newport Beach Police Department for their kind assistance.

Christmas Walk sponsorship opportunities are still available, as well as exhibit spaces to showcase unique products or services of any kind.

Volunteers are still needed for the Christmas Walk. Volunteer shifts are fun way to meet new people while being a part of a dedicated team presenting the day’s activities. This event offers many volunteer positions for all ages and community service hours are available.

For more information, please visit www.Cdmchamber.com.