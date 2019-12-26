Crown Ace Contributes to Local Kids, President Named ‘Miracle Maker’

Share this:

A local chain of hardware stores is closing out the year with a significant contribution for children in need.

On Dec. 20, Crown Ace Hardware presented a check to Children’s Hospital Orange County for $101,473, along with a donation of more than 700 toys, officials explained in an email this week.

These funds and toys are provided in partnership between the OC Crown Ace stores and their customers, who contribute by way of “Rounding Up for CHOC” at the register and via Crown’s 7th annual toy drive, officials explained in the message on Monday.

The three Newport Beach locations provided more than $50,000 this year, and Crown collectively (with 20 stores in three states) provided roughly $170,000 in total to CMN in 2019, according to Ace.

“Crown is grateful for the opportunity to serve and for our customers’ strong support of our business and our fundraising,” Crown Ace President Mark Schulein said in a prepared statement. “Shopping local isn’t just a slogan for small businesses; it truly makes an impact when we shop where we live and the funds are kept in the local community and go toward local needs.”

The effort is organized through Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

Crown Ace Hardware has partnered with CMN since 2010. In the last 10 years, Crown Ace stores have fundraised more than $700,000 for local children’s hospitals in the communities they serve, officials wrote.

Schulein, a lifelong Newport Beach resident and Corona del Mar High School grad, was one of two national recipients of this year’s CMN “Miracle Makers” awards.

Children’s Miracle Network partners with so many large corporations, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, and Marriot International. The “Miracle Makers” award was given to people or businesses that go above and beyond to improve the lives of children. It is quite an honor for Crown Ace to be a recipient this year, officials noted.

Crown Ace has been operating in Newport Beach since 1949.

For more information, visit crownace.com.